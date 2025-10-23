OSCE Mission Statement on the Online Attack Against Female Journalist Rabija Arifović

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) condemns the use of misogynistic and religiously prejudiced rhetoric directed at STAV journalist Rabija Arifović and other female journalists and members of journalists’ associations. Media professionals must be able to work in a safe and respectful environment, with their freedoms and personal security fully protected.

The Mission commends the response from law enforcement and judicial institutions and urges bodies responsible for gender equality and human rights to work on ensuring security, professional protection and safe online space for all female journalists who often encounter gender-based harassment, online abuse, and threats to their personal safety in carrying out their professional duties.

The Mission calls on all actors to refrain from language and rhetoric that undermines the safety, integrity, or professional standing of journalists.

The Mission will continue to support efforts aimed at safeguarding journalists and promoting a safe and respectful environment for media professionals.