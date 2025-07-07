City Beat News Recognizes Businesses for More than a Decade of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Three businesses have earned 11 straight Spectrum Awards for providing stellar customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A dentist, a staffing agency and a laser hair removal center couldn’t be more different in the services they offer, but their common link is the level of service they provide to customers. Recently, three such businesses earned their 11th consecutive Spectrum Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.At Stunning Smiles of Las Vegas, patients’ smiles and overall well-being are prioritized above all else. Dr. Richard Racanelli specializes in cosmetic treatments and smile restoration, while providing comprehensive services and using state-of-the-art technologies. From precision-crafted, same-day restorations to mess-free impressions, comfortable laser dentistry and digital imaging, Stunning Smiles has everything patients need in one place for the best possible experience. Most importantly, Dr. Racanelli and his team deliver expert, ultra-personalized care to help patients attain optimal oral health and have a confident, captivating smile. For more information, visit the practice’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/STUNNING-SMILES-OF-LAS-VEGAS-LAS-VEGAS-NV Located in downtown Cincinnati, Eastern Personnel Services, Inc. is a full-service staffing agency serving employers and job seekers. Founded in 1987, the firm has a long legacy of connecting talent with opportunity while also evolving along with the changing demands of the job market. Since Eastern serves both employers and those seeking employment, its strength is knowing what helps businesses succeed and then recruiting the best candidates for the job. The firm handles temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire placements, providing companies with professional, skilled and unskilled workers depending on their needs. Eastern offers personalized staffing solutions that make a difference. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/EASTERN-PERSONNEL-SERVICES-INC-CINCINNATI-OH With locations in Elmhurst and Williston Park, New York, The Laser Place has provided hair removal and skin care services for clients since 2007. Among its services are laser hair removal, electrolysis, HydraFacial and microdermabrasion. The center’s goal is simple: a first-class hair removal experience backed by top-notch customer service. So, the Laser Place uses the latest equipment to provide high-quality services guaranteed to reduce hair growth by up to 90% and ensure the best treatment for clients. The entire team at the Laser Place is committed to meeting clients’ needs, resulting in a high percentage of repeat business. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/THE-LASER-PLACE-ELMHURST-NY In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

