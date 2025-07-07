Spouse Team Member Job Summary: Provides an organized approach to the management of stress responses of the spouses of emergency service responders (ESR) having been exposed to, or experiencing traumatic stress resulting from an incident experienced by the ESR in the line of duty. Accountability: Responds to calls from debriefing coordinators and, in collaboration with all assigned team members, provides established debriefing process subsequent to incident, in defined meeting place, generally held at the same time and place as the team debriefing. Offers encouragement and support to affected spouses who request debriefing. May make recommendations to the mental health professional regarding follow-up to the well being of affected spouses. As requested, delivers educational programs and promotes the benefits of critical incident stress debriefing to appropriate agencies. Serves as assigned, or recruited, on team’s subcommittees. May write articles or provide relevant information to the Newsletter Editor. Maintains strict confidentiality regarding debriefings held, including topics discussed and personnel involved. Any breach of confidentiality will result in immediate removal of the individual from the team and the program. Minimum Qualifications: Must be a spouse of an emergency service provider. Must be willing to support spouses through the debriefing process. Able to complete orientation training and participate in the annual training and other required training sessions. Ability to volunteer a flexible number of hours needed for support activities, i.e., subcommittee member, data research, in-house education etc.

