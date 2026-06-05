SR-36 Fatal Crash in Tooele County

On June 4th at 2039 hours a 2001 black Ford Expedition was traveling Northbound on SR-36 near milepost 24 in Tooele County. Witnesses (medical Ambulance Personnel) indicated vehicle #1 went off the roadway to the East, returned onto the roadway nearly striking the witness vehicle (ambulance) and then went off the roadway a second time again to the East and rolled. Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from vehicle #1. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger received minor injuries. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor. Ford Expedition Driver (fatal), Dave T. Wolf, Age: 69, Riverton Utah

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