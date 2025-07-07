Technical Specialist Job Summary: Manage data on team shared drive. Maintain and make changes to training curriculum as directed by the board. Create training videos as necessary and store on shared drive. Update training materials as needed. Other duties as assigned. The duties of this position will remain separate from the duties of the web master. Accountability: Develops in-house educational and outreach programs in cooperation with the Training Coordinator. Promotes the benefits of critical incident stress debriefings. Serves as assigned, or volunteered, on the team’s sub-committees. May write articles or provide relevant information to CISM Team Newsletter Editor. Maintains current knowledge of team activities through reading of the newsletter. Attend annual conference. Team photos Attends 80% of executive committee meetings. Minimum Qualifications: Must be a member in good standing with a minimum of one year experience with the Utah CISM Team. Must have access to a computer, the internet, and a camera. Participate in the annual training and other required training sessions. Appointed with the approval of the executive board. Ability to volunteer a flexible number of hours needed for support activities, i.e., subcommittee member, data research, in-house educator, etc.

