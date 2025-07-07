AVer’s TR615 Broadcasting-Grade AI Auto Tracking Camera Transforms Live Productions

AVer TR615 Broadcasting PTZ Camera

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today unveiled the AVer TR615, a next-generation 4K AI Auto Tracking PTZ Camera tailor-made for professional broadcasting, live event production, and premium live streaming environments.

“With the TR615, we’ve combined advanced AI technology with precision-engineered optics to deliver a truly intelligent camera solution. It’s designed to simplify content creation and elevate the user experience, whether in broadcasting, corporate environments, or live event production. The premium quality combined with easy-to-use functionality offers great results without the hassle.” – Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe

The TR615 is built from the ground up to meet the evolving demands of modern broadcasting venues and AV professionals. Combining ultra-smooth PTZ motion for precise, hands-free control with powerful 228X total zoom and AI-enhanced algorithms, it is designed to capture every critical moment in sharp, cinematic 4K video.

AI-Driven Tracking, Sharper Results

At its core, the TR615 features a powerful synergy of intelligent AI-enhanced algorithms and a meticulously engineered motion system. With AI Human Detection that follows the presenter effortlessly through multiple Auto Tracking modes, the TR615 keeps the presenter perfectly framed and tuned in as they move dynamically within a scene. The camera’s broadcast-grade direct-drive motors deliver fluid PTZ transitions with an industry-leading 0.05° camera-positioning accuracy and zero gear backlash, even while handling fast-moving live broadcasts and the intricacies of auto tracking.

Broadcast-Ready from the Get-Go

The TR615 is packed with production-grade connectivity and integrates seamlessly with broadcasting ecosystem. Supporting dual 12G-SDI and Free-D, it offers an extensive compatibility infrastructure for broadcast studios, hybrid events, and live productions. Besides NDI® HX3 pre-installed and Dante AV-H1 applications for IP-based workflows, the TR615 also facilitates SRT-enabled remote production and RTMP streaming. Furthermore, Genlock facilitates precisely timed multi-camera switching, automated presenter handoff between cameras, and synchronized tally light operation throughout production setups.

Professional Imaging That Speaks for Itself

Raising the bar for image quality, the TR615 features a premium 1-inch Sony Exmor RS®2 CMOS sensor that delivers superior 4K quality with minimal noise, even in low light conditions. This advanced sensor captures more light and detail, unlocking cinematic depth, true-to-life colors, and striking clarity — qualities indispensable for the stringent demands of discerning professional broadcasters. Complementing this powerful sensor is stunning detail capture achieved through 19X optical zoom, which is further enhanced by a 12X digital zoom. Even when pushed to its optical limits, this formidable duo ensures pristine 4K imagery at 60fps while maintaining pixel-free sharpness, a critical advantage for capturing the nuanced action of live events and fulfilling the exacting standards of studio productions.

Ready to Perform, Easy to Deploy

With AI-automation technology and a user-friendly Web UI, the TR615 simplifies both setup and operation, eliminating the need for extensive training or complex configurations. Ready for use in just 10 minutes, it self-adjusts to focus on the presenter without the hassle of manual intervention. Designed for immediate impact and to empower AV pros, broadcasters, and content creators, the TR615 yields professional-grade results with minimal effort across diverse usage environments.

“The TR615 is a game-changer for professionals & organisations that need high-quality, dynamic video without the complexity. This camera showcases AVer’s leadership in AI-powered AV solutions — enabling our partners and customers to create immersive experiences with ease. We’re excited to bring this next-generation technology to the market.” – Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

For more information on the TR615, visit: https://presentation.avereurope.com/model/tr615

1 Available in Q3 2025.

2 Exmor RS® is a trademark of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions which harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability, and customer satisfaction.



