Police on sentencing of Sindiso Magaqa killer

The South African Police Service(SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has commended the investigating team for securing a 25 year imprisonment sentence imposed on hitman Sibusiso Ncengwa for the murder of ANC councillor, Sindiso Magaqa in July 2017.

At the time of his murder, Magaqa was attached to the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality . He was shot and killed with two other councillors who survived the hit.

The SAPS Political Killings Task Team took over the case in July 2018 after their formation. Within a month, the first hitman, Ncengwa was arrested in August 2018 by the team. Six others were later arrested in December 2018 by the investigating team.

Today, the Pietermaritzburg High Court found Ngcengwa guilty on 11 counts with the breakdown as follows:

Count 1: Conspiracy to commit murder-25years

Count 2: Murder -25 years

Count 3: Attempted murder- 5 Years

Count 4: Attempted murder- 5 years

Count 5: Attempted murder-5years

Count 6: Malicious damage to property - 3years

Count 7: Malicious damage to property- 3 years

Count 8: Malicious damage to property-3 years

Count 9: Unlawful possession of a fully automatic firearm- 5years

Count 10: unlawful Possession of firearms - 5 years.

Count 11: unlawful possession of ammunition- 1year

Count: 1,3 to 11 will run concurrently with Count 2 which is 25 years.

Three other accused are still in custody with the third declared mentally unfit to stand trial. The third accused is in a mental institution. The trial of the two who are fit to stand trial is expected to be heard between 19 September 2025 to 21 October 2025 in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

