Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on launching flagship youth opportunities newsletter
The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is excited to announce the launch of You(th), an unofficial bi-weekly opportunities newsletter designed specifically for young South Africans.
This initiative aims to bridge the information gap between government and youth, providing a platform for young people to access information, resources, and opportunities that can help them thrive.
Empowering young South Africans
You(th) will feature a range of topics, including:
-
Government opportunities: Information on government initiatives, programs, and tenders that can help young people
-
Youth spotlight: Profiles of young South Africans making a positive impact in their communities and industries
-
Know-how: Tips and guides on accessing government information, resources, and services
-
Stories of hope: Inspirational stories of young people overcoming challenges and achieving success
-
Career and business news: Updates on career development, entrepreneurship, and business opportunities
Accessing the newsletter
The launch issue of You(th) is now available online at [link]. We invite young people, media representatives, and stakeholders to access and share the newsletter with their networks.
"The launch of You(th) is a significant step towards empowering young South Africans with the information and resources they need to succeed. We believe that by providing a platform for young people to access opportunities and share their stories, we can help build a brighter future for our country and confront the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality,” said DM Letsike.
We look forward to partnering with you to spread the word about You(th) and empowering young South Africans.
Enquiries:
Cassius Selala
Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities
Cell: 060 534 0672
