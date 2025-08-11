North North West Provincial Legislature meets Department of Education for Quarter 2025/26 Performance Report, 12 Aug

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Education, Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation chaired by Hon. Priscilla Williams will hold an oversight meeting with Department of Education over the First Quarter 2025/26 Performance report.

The meeting are scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: NWPL Committee Room 2

Enquiries:

Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager - Communications, North West Provincial Legislature

Tel: (018) 392 7000

Cell: 079 527 0628

Fax: 086 695 3784

Email: namhla@nwpl.org.za

Website: http://www.nwpl.gov.za/

#GovZAUpdates