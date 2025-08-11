Submit Release
North North West Provincial Legislature meets Department of Education for Quarter 2025/26 Performance Report, 12 Aug

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Education, Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation chaired by Hon. Priscilla Williams will hold an oversight meeting with Department of Education over the First Quarter 2025/26 Performance report.

The meeting are scheduled as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 12 August 2025
Time: 08h00
Venue: NWPL Committee Room 2

Enquiries:
Namhla Luhabe 
Deputy Manager - Communications, North West Provincial Legislature
Tel: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
Fax: 086 695 3784
Email: namhla@nwpl.org.za
Website: http://www.nwpl.gov.za/

