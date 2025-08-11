North North West Provincial Legislature meets Department of Education for Quarter 2025/26 Performance Report, 12 Aug
The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Education, Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation chaired by Hon. Priscilla Williams will hold an oversight meeting with Department of Education over the First Quarter 2025/26 Performance report.
The meeting are scheduled as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 12 August 2025
Time: 08h00
Venue: NWPL Committee Room 2
Enquiries:
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager - Communications, North West Provincial Legislature
Tel: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
Fax: 086 695 3784
Email: namhla@nwpl.org.za
Website: http://www.nwpl.gov.za/
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.