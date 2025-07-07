AMMWEC Mourns the Victims of the Texas Floods and Stands in Solidarity with Affected Communities

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) expresses its deepest condolences to the families and communities impacted by the catastrophic floods that struck Texas over the July 4th weekend. As reports confirm the heartbreaking loss of dozens of lives, including children, and many more missing, our thoughts and prayers are with every family grieving amid this tragedy.“This is a moment of immense sorrow,” said Anila Ali , President of AMMWEC. “We join millions across the country in mourning those lost to the devastating floods in Texas. We stand in solidarity with the families who have lost loved ones, and with the emergency responders and local leaders who continue to work around the clock to rescue, reunite, and rebuild.”AMMWEC, a national interfaith organization committed to peace, compassion, and civic engagement, reaffirms its support for the people of Texas—particularly those in Kerr County and surrounding areas who have suffered unbearable loss. We also call on our broader faith and civic networks to offer prayers, compassion, and aid in the days and weeks to come.Tragedies of this scale remind us of our shared humanity and the urgent need to care for one another in times of crisis. AMMWEC urges all Americans to extend support to relief efforts and to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers.We encourage donations to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund For more information on AMMWEC, please visit: www.ammwec.org

