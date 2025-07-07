USHBC Applauds Small Business Priorities Included in the Big Beautiful Bill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill. The legislation includes critical and beneficial policies for millions of small businesses throughout the country. Key priorities for the USHBC and entrepreneurs - investment in immigration reform, FCC spectrum auction authority, R&D tax credit restoration and the extension of the small business tax credit - were included in the bill. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“The USHBC is proud to see, and have played a part in, the passing of critical pieces of legislation that invest in our small businesses and provide relief amidst unprecedented challenges and uncertainty. While we may not agree with every provision, we certainly applaud the support of our American small business community.“The USHBC has consistently championed smarter, more strategic investments at the border. Investments that protect our national security while advancing our economic interests. This legislation moves us meaningfully in that direction. It also reopens critical pathways for innovation by restoring spectrum auction authority, which is essential for expanding broadband access in rural and underserved communities where too many small businesses remain disconnected.“Beyond connectivity, the bill strengthens our innovation through the tax code, by reinstating research and development write-offs and extending key provisions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including the small business deduction and pass-through relief. These measures give entrepreneurs the tools to reinvest, expand, and create jobs. Finally, the expansion of the Child Tax Credit directly supports working parents, who make up the backbone of our small business community. With over 80 percent of small business owners identifying child care as a major concern, this relief arrives not a moment too soon.“To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is the leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of the American small businesses and the representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

