JD Hayes, Co-Founder of Traverse Group, Inc. JOINS INC. LEADERSHIP FORUM

Hayes Joins the Invitation-Only Network of Elite Founders and CEOs of Inc.-Awarded Companies and beyond.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JD Hayes, Co-Founder of Traverse Group, Inc. is proud to announce their membership in Inc. Leadership Forum, a distinguished and invitation-only community curated by Inc., the leading business media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our economy. The exclusive group is reserved for founders, CEOs, and the C-suite of companies that have earned recognition in Inc. award programs, such as the Inc. 5000, Inc. Female Founders, Inc. Regionals, and Inc. Best Workplaces, along with other select high-profile executives.Inc. Leadership Forum brings together a collective of the most dynamic visionaries in business. Members gain access to invitation-only live events, experiences, high-level masterminds, and information-packed virtual sessions and networking designed to facilitate growth, collaboration, and personal development. Through its platform, Inc. amplifies members’ voices across industries by publishing their thought-leadership expertise on Inc.com.“I’m honored to join the Inc. Leadership Forum, a community of bold thinkers and changemakers. It’s an exciting opportunity to collaborate, learn, and help shape the future of leadership and innovation.”As Co-founder of Traverse Group, Inc., JD Hayes has played a pivotal role in the company’s impressive trajectory. In partnership with his Co-Founder Clint Lazenby, talented leadership team and dedicated staff, JD helped guide Traverse Group to earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years a reflection of the company’s strong team and tremendous brand partners and retail partners.One of the most defining moments in recent company history came in May 2024, when a devastating tornado struck Northwest Arkansas and destroyed Traverse Group’s corporate headquarters. JD played a central role in leading the company through this crisis, helping to coordinate recovery efforts and maintain operational continuity. His steady leadership during this challenging time was instrumental in keeping the team focused and forward-looking, reinforcing the company’s commitment to its mission and people.“We’re thrilled to bring together this exclusive group of executives who deeply understand the rewards and challenges of running some of the fastest-growing companies in America. By staying connected to their peers and to Inc. – the only publication wholly devoted to their success – they can jointly prosper,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.For more information on Inc. Leadership Forum, please visit: https://leadership-forum.inc.com _________________About Traverse Group, Inc.Traverse Group focuses on enhancing retail experiences for clients. They work across various areas, including technology, e-commerce, warehousing, brokerage services, and more, to help businesses grow and succeed. Traverse Group is committed to providing practical solutions and support that ensure clients achieve their business objectives._________________About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com

