Zivel Wellness Opens New Location in Metairie

Zivel Metairie opening soon!

Bringing Cutting-Edge Recovery Services to the New Orleans Metro Area

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Summer, the New Orleans metro area will welcome a new destination for wellness and recovery: Zivel. Located conveniently on Metairie Road in the heart of Metairie, the new facility offers a full range of services designed to help clients feel better, recover faster, and perform at their best.Zivel Metairie provides state of the art recovery and wellness treatments , including Cryotherapy, Dry Floats, Infrared Sauna, Red Light Therapy, and Compression therapy. For those looking for targeted services, Zivel also offers Cryo-Slimming, Cryo-Facials, and Cryo-Toning. These are premium, non-invasive treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and skin.The Metairie location is co-owned and operated by Chris Breath, Trey Pecoraro, and Josh Jouandot. They’re longtime friends and New Orleans natives who are excited to bring the Zivel experience to their hometown.“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Zivel to Metairie,” said Chris. “This community is passionate about fitness and wellness, and we’re excited to be a part of it. We look forward to partnering with those who share our commitment to living and feeling better.”Zivel is a growing national franchise founded by Matt O'Neal and Brian Welch with a mission to empower people to unlock their full potential through science-backed wellness therapies. The franchise has quickly gained a reputation for its modern facilities, knowledgeable staff, and commitment to customer care.“We first discovered Zivel after connecting with Dr. Matt,” said Josh. “We knew immediately it was something special, and we’re proud to bring it to the New Orleans community.”The new Zivel location offers memberships and individual session packages, making it accessible for wellness enthusiasts and first-time visitors seeking relief and restoration.“I’m excited for our new members to experience Cryo and Floatation Therapy for themselves,” said Trey. “The benefits are felt almost instantly, and I can’t wait for them to see the difference it makes.”For the latest updates, information, and our official opening date, follow Zivel Metairie on social media or visit www.zivel.com

