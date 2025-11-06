Legacy Named to Inc. Business Media’s Vet100 List

VET100 Header

Northwest Arkansas-area company ranked among 100 Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Businesses

BENOTNVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy has been named to annual Vet100 list—a compilation of the nation’s fastest growing veteran -owned businesses. The ranking, created in partnership with Inc. Business Media and Syracuse University's D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.“As the co-founder and sole veteran of Traverse Group, being named to the Vet100 list is deeply meaningful to me and is a proud achievement. My time in the service taught me discipline, adaptability, and most important the value of teamwork. These principles help guide how we serve our clients and customer every day. This recognition reflects our Teammates commitment to applying those values to deliver solutions that help our partners succeed.” — JD Hayes, Co-Founder & CEO at Traverse GroupLegacy Retail Solutions is a NWA-based retail services firm that helps brands succeed across both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels. They offer a broad suite of capabilities—including sales leadership, supply chain & replenishment, business insights, eCommerce operations and strategic planning—aimed at optimizing everything from shelf presence to online listings. The company emphasizes its passion for retail and its depth of experience managing large-scale retail programs for major retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Costco and Target, with the objective of delivering measurable growth for its manufacturing and retail brand partners.“From high-tech startups to fast-growing logistics companies to government contractors who keep us safe and support our troops, veteran-run companies play an important role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. At Inc., we are proud to partner with the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families to celebrate outstanding veteran founders and the significant and often unsung contributions they make to our economy and communities. Their resilience and public mindedness is an inspiration to us all,” said Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief."The Vet100 list reflects the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives many of our nation’s veterans and military families,” said Raymond Toenniessen, Deputy Executive Director for the D’Aniello Institute “These business owners are building companies that employ thousands, stimulate local economies, and give back in meaningful ways. At the D’Aniello IVMF, we’re proud to be part of their journey by providing education, resources, and a community that continues to grow stronger each year.”Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized during the Vet100 Dinner and Awards Ceremony at IVMF’s Veteran EDGE Conference in Dallas, TX.For more information on the Vet100 list, visit: https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/vet100/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.