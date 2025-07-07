​​Jimerson Birr Celebrates 2025 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Honorees

Jimerson Birr Logo

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimerson Birr, P.A. is proud to announce that four of its attorneys have been recognized in the prestigious Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers: Rising Star lists for 2025, showcasing the firm’s dedication to excellence in legal representation and leadership.“We are incredibly proud to see Joseph, Stewart and Joby receive this distinguished recognition,” said Charles B. Jimerson, CEO. “Their dedication to our clients and the legal profession reflects a deep commitment to the core values of Jimerson Birr: commitment to quality, service, and results. This honor highlights not only their individual achievements but also our firm’s continued leadership in business law.”About the HonoreesCharles B. Jimerson is the Founder and CEO of Jimerson Birr. He is a seasoned business litigator who has received The Florida Bar’s board certification in Construction Law. This year marks his eleventh year in a row of receiving the “Super Lawyers” title. His consistent recognition by Super Lawyers reflects both peer respect and a long-standing track record of successful outcomes.James O. Birr, III, honored as a Super Lawyer for 2025, is a Partner at Jimerson Birr with extensive experience in construction law, community association law, and complex business litigation. Board Certified in Construction Law, his technical knowledge makes him a go-to legal partner in the construction industry. This year marks his tenth year being recognized as a “Super Lawyer.”Stewart J. Subjinski, a partner at the firm and selected as a 2025 Rising Star, is a key member of the firm’s litigation team. His practice centers on business litigation, with significant experience handling employment disputes, commercial contract claims, and shareholder issues. Known for his strategic thinking and persuasive advocacy, Stewart delivers practical solutions and favorable outcomes for corporate clients.Joseph R. Luna, recognized as a Rising Star in 2025, focuses his practice on tax and corporate law, with emphasis on serving clients in the transportation and logistics sectors. His analytical approach and understanding of regulatory complexities have earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor for businesses navigating multifaceted tax and transactional matters.About Super Lawyers: Super Lawyers, a division of Thomson Reuters, annually recognizes outstanding attorneys who have achieved high professional standards and peer recognition. Only the top 5% of lawyers in each state are designated as Super Lawyers, while Rising Stars represent the top 2.5% of attorneys under 40—a fair testament to the talent and dedication of each honoree.About Jimerson Birr: Established in 2009, Jimerson Birr is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to exceeding client expectations through personalized legal strategies. Specializing in commercial disputes, transactions, and operational issues, the firm serves industries such as construction, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate development, and community associations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Jimerson Birr combines expertise and commitment to help businesses achieve their objectives.###Millie LeedsMarketing Managermarketing@jimersonfirm.com(904) 389-0050

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.