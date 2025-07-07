CoackRoach In A Kitchen Roaches Under A Home

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roach-Related Diseases Threaten Health Across Hampton Roads: Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth & Suffolk.Recent field studies and health inspections across Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk have uncovered alarming evidence that American cockroaches—commonly known as waterbugs—are carriers of several serious pathogens. The findings highlight urgent health concerns for local residents.Key Pathogens Discovered:* Salmonella spp.Waterbugs frequently carry Salmonella bacteria, triggering gastrointestinal illness. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, and, in serious cases, hospitalization—especially for children, seniors, and immunocompromised individuals.* Escherichia coli (E. coli)Strains of E. coli transferred by roaches can cause severe stomach pain, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea. Certain strains may lead to kidney failure if untreated.* Staphylococcus aureusThese bacteria can spread through roach-infested homes, increasing the risk of skin infections, respiratory issues, and, for vulnerable individuals, bloodstream infections (sepsis).* Parasitic eggs (e.g., pinworms, whipworms)Roach droppings may include parasitic eggs, which are transmitted when tiny particulates are inhaled or land on food surfaces. This can lead to intestinal infections, abdominal pain, and malnourishment in extreme cases.Health Risks Impacting Families:Exposure to these pathogens can cause acute illnesses and worsen chronic health problems—such as asthma, allergies, irritable bowel syndrome, and immune deficiencies. Children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems are most at risk.Why Professional Pest Control Matters:While DIY methods offer limited success, professional extermination ensures:Thorough Inspection & Customized Treatment:Experts assess entry points, food sources, and sanitation issues to create a tailored treatment plan.Advanced, Safe, & Effective Methods:Professionally licensed pest control teams use industry-grade tools and materials, ensuring safe elimination of roaches and their hidden eggs.Sustained Monitoring & Prevention:They don't just remove active infestations—they provide ongoing strategies to deter future infestations by sealing cracks, installing traps, and advising on sanitation improvements.Proven Track Record:Trusted pest control companies with at least 25 years of experience and a minimum 4.7 BBB rating demonstrate reliability, regulatory compliance, and consistent customer satisfaction.These metrics—years in business and BBB rating—serve as strong indicators of a company’s dedication, effectiveness, and ethical responsibility to the community.Take Action Now. Virginia Beach Pest Control, Chesapeake Pest Control, Norfolk Pest Control, Portsmouth Pest Control, and Suffolk Pest Control:* Conduct a pest inspection of their home or business at the first sign of roaches.* Prioritize hiring seasoned pest control professionals with strong credentials.* Maintain effective sanitation practices: promptly clean up spills, store food in sealed containers, and dispose of garbage regularly.* Educate neighbors and renter communities, as roach infestations can rapidly spread.* Early intervention is critical—saving your health, peace of mind, and minimizing treatment costs down the line.Universal Pest & Termite:5600 Greenwich RdVirginia Beach, Va 23462Universal Pest & Termite1620 Centerville Turnpike suite 109Virginia Beach, Va 23464For additional Exterminating information for ants, roaches and more.

