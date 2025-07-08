Atlanta Plastic Surgeon Outlines the Recovery Process After a Mommy Makeover

Board-certified plastic surgeon Thomas Lintner, MD details what patients may experience during the Mommy Makeover healing period.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding, many women pursue a Mommy Makeover to restore their bodies and confidence. This procedure combines breast, body, and even facial procedures tailored to a patient’s specific needs and aesthetic goals. Dr. Thomas Lintner, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Atlanta , notes that candidates are often those with sagging breasts, excess abdominal skin, isolated fat deposits, and signs of aging on the face.Procedures commonly included in a Mommy Makeover are a breast lift , tummy tuck surgery, liposuction, and breast augmentation. Dr. Lintner explains that these popular surgical procedures are often chosen because they can address volume loss in the breasts, stretched abdominal muscles, hanging skin, and fat deposits in numerous areas of the body. He says these surgeries can improve not only a patient’s appearance, but their self-confidence as well.Dr. Lintner emphasizes that while results can be transformative, the Mommy Makeover recovery process requires careful planning and commitment. According to the Atlanta surgeon, while recovery times can vary based on the number of treatments performed and the specific procedures chosen, most patients should plan for at least two weeks of downtime. During this time, they will likely need assistance with childcare, housework, and other responsibilities. Swelling, bruising, and discomfort are common during the initial phase, but these symptoms typically improve within the first few weeks. Pain can generally be managed with prescribed medications, and compression garments are often recommended to support healing after body contouring procedures. Patients who underwent breast surgery will typically need to wear a post-op bra that opens in the front while they recover.Dr. Lintner adds that it is crucial for patients to follow post-operative instructions closely, including restrictions on lifting, exercising, and driving. While many women feel well enough to return to light activities within two weeks, more strenuous exercise should be avoided for at least four to six weeks.“Every patient’s recovery is unique,” explains Dr. Lintner. “Guidance can be tailored based on the specific procedures performed and each person’s individual healing progress.”He encourages prospective patients to have open conversations with their surgeon about recovery expectations and to plan ahead so they can focus on rest and healing without added stress. Dr. Lintner also notes that realistic expectations and good communication are key to a successful Mommy Makeover experience.About Thomas Lintner, MDDr. Thomas Lintner, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Advanced Aesthetic Surgery, proudly serves patients throughout the North Metro Atlanta area. He earned his undergraduate degree with honors from Georgetown University, before going on to receive his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Lintner then completed both his general surgery and plastic surgery residencies at Emory, home to one of the nation's leading programs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. At his practice, he offers a comprehensive range of procedures to help his patients look and feel their best, including facelift surgery, blepharoplasty, breast reduction, and more. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, and Georgia Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Lintner is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Lintner and his practice, please visit tomlintnermd.com, atlantamommymakeover.com, and facebook.com/tomlintnermd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.tomlintnermd.com/news-room/atlanta-plastic-surgeon-outlines-the-recovery-process-after-a-mommy-makeover/ ###Advanced Aesthetic Surgery711 Canton Rd NESuite 400Marietta, GA 30060(770) 771-5151Rosemont Media

