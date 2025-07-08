Survey: 40% of Jobseekers Use AI, and 9 in 10 Report It Improved Their Application

40% of jobseekers use AI in their job application How jobseekers and HR are adopting with AI

New research from reveals 90% of AI users say the tools help in job applications, while HR professionals remain skeptical about fairness and authenticity.

Jobseekers turn to AI for clarity and confidence. This shift reflects how candidates adapt to new tools and offers an opportunity for hiring teams to align with evolving job search habits.” — David Overmars - Jobseeker’s careers expert

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI tools are becoming ever more integral to the job search process. Almost half of jobseekers now rely on AI to assist with their job applications, and while HR teams routinely use AI for their own selection processes, many employers remain skeptical of AI-assisted applications. With increasing jobseekers' AI use, HR teams are facing questions about how to ensure fair selection processes, where the strongest candidates still rise to the top.AI becoming more influential in job applications recent study from Jobseeker indicates up to 40% of candidates are now using AI tools to improve their chances of success in the job market. Candidates are attracted by the ease with which AI can enhance resumes and cover letters, help them discover job opportunities, and even prepare for interviews.The creeping progress of AI job search tools becoming mainstream raises some challenges for HR teams. Questions over the validity and integrity of AI-assisted applications remain unanswered. This can lead to understandable skepticism of AI-generated or AI-assisted applications. As AI usage becomes more acceptable to candidates, the challenge for HR teams will be how to continue to ensure a fair selection process that rewards the strongest, best-qualified candidates and doesn’t over-index highly polished AI-assisted content.How are jobseekers adopting AI for their job search?The reasons for jobseekers using AI in their job search activities are varied:- 33% have used it to improve their resume- 23% seek assistance writing cover letters- 21% have used interview preparation tools- 16% use AI tools to assist with searching for job opportunities- 7% employ AI tools to support and manage their job search, including organizing and tracking their applicationsUsers of AI tools report overwhelmingly positive satisfaction levels, suggesting AI apps have some impact in improving their chances of success. The vast majority of users surveyed by Jobseeker (90%) rated AI tools 4 or 5 out of 5 for usefulness. By contrast, not a single AI adopter considered them ‘not at all helpful’ (rating 1 out of 5), with just 2% rating them 2 out of 5 for helpfulness.HR’s response to growing AI usageWhile 74% of jobseekers believe it’s fair to use AI in their job applications, the response from HR teams and employers has been more mixed. More than four in 10 HR specialists surveyed by Jobseeker (41%) said they would be less likely to consider AI-assisted applications, while more than a third (34%) would at least scrutinize AI-enhanced applications more closely than non-AI applications.This might suggest a slight softening in perceptions from HR professionals about the use of AI tools by jobseekers, but there’s still a core who oppose AI usage entirely. A total of 13% of those surveyed by Jobseeker would instantly reject an application if they suspected it had been created using AI assistance.Compared to the near three-quarters of jobseekers who consider AI fair game in the job search process, HR appears to be behind the curve. With almost half of jobseekers adopting AI tools, and the technology advancing in its power, subtlety and, ultimately, usefulness, reversing the tide is becoming an almost impossible challenge.Expert tips for HR professionalsSo, if AI job seeking tools are here to stay, what can HR professionals do to safeguard against candidates taking advantage, and to ensure a fair and equitable selection process?David Overmars, a career expert at Jobseeker, said:“Jobseekers are turning to AI because it’s accessible and helps them present themselves more clearly and feel more confident. That’s something HR should take into account. Instead of viewing AI use with suspicion, we can see it as a sign that candidates are adapting to new tools and technologies. This shift is a chance for hiring teams to review their processes and make sure they’re keeping up with how people approach job searching today.”With that in mind, here are three quick tips to help HR teams and professionals respond to the growing use of AI in job applications:Clarify your policy on AI use in applications:- Decide whether AI-generated content is acceptable.- Set acceptable levels of AI input into a resume or cover letter.- Draft clear AI usage policies to include in job adverts.- Adopt AI detection apps to review AI usage levels.Focus on skills and achievements, not writing style:- Use ATS screening to look beyond writing style and identify candidate suitability.- Assess skills in comparison to the job description.- Review quantifiable results and evidence in the resume.- Reward specificity over generic language.Treat AI use as a skill, not a red flag- View confidence and familiarity with AI as a skill that could be put to use in the workplace.- Consider adding AI skills to job descriptions.- Incorporate questions and discussions about AI in job interviews.- Review working practices and training policies to see where AI can be integrated.What does AI mean for the future of hiring?AI-powered job search tools are becoming simultaneously more accessible and more sophisticated. With AI tools now holding such mainstream status in the world of work, it’s up to HR teams to adapt to the new reality. This means finding ways to ensure recruitment processes remain fair and allow the best qualified candidates to thrive, whether they use AI or not. With the right outlook and clear policies and AI strategies, AI tools can be an asset to the recruitment process, not a threat.About Jobseeker:Jobseeker is a comprehensive toolbox that empowers candidates to navigate the employment market through innovative solutions. As the voice of the job seeker, they guide applicants towards the next step in their career with access to an intuitive CV builder, application tracker, cover letter generator, and job matcher. Jobseeker’s toolbox has expanded across 28 languages and services applicants across almost every worldwide territory.

