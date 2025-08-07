New 'Fast Hire Index' Reveals the Best U.S. States and Industries to Find a Job Quickly in 2025

Jobseeker Fast Hire Index Jobseeker fast hire index US state rankings jobseeker fast hire index US industry rankings

Hawaii, South Dakota, and Texas lead the pack; blue-collar jobs dominate fastest-hiring sectors

With Gen Z entering the job market and questioning the value of college debt, blue-collar roles are becoming more attractive, especially with shorter hiring timelines and future-proof job security.” — Reyhaneh Mansouri, PhD | Career Expert

AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As jobseekers face a highly competitive job market in 2025, a new study by career platform Jobseeker offers a data-driven solution: go where the hiring is fastest. The newly released Fast Hire Index reveals which U.S. states and industries are filling roles the fastest, and the results may surprise jobseekers across the country.The rankings are based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data (JOLTS, LAUS, and 2022–2032 employment projections), combining job openings, hiring rates, unemployment levels, and long-term job growth projections into a standardized 0–10 scale.“In today’s job market, speed is everything, especially for people under financial pressure or changing careers,” said Reyhane Mansouri, Career Expert at Jobseeker. “Our Fast Hire Index helps people find out where and what to target for the quickest route to employment.”Top 10 States to Find a Job Fast in 20251. Hawaii: Index 8.03- With a booming job market and low unemployment, Hawaii offers the fastest hiring conditions nationwide.2. South Dakota: 6.93- Low competition and high hiring rates place this rural state in the second spot.3. Texas: 6.72- High projected job growth and a large, dynamic labor market make Texas a standout for fast hiring.4. Montana: 6.265. Vermont: 6.216. Florida: 6.197. Indiana: 6.108. Tennessee: 5.849. Nebraska: 5.7910. Utah: 5.58By contrast, states like Illinois, Massachusetts, and D.C. show significantly slower hiring, with D.C. ranked last with an index score of just 1.09.View the full state-by-state ranking in the infographic below, or download it here.Top 5 Fastest-Hiring Industries in 20251. Transportation & Utilities: 8.57- Top 3 In-Demand Jobs: Truck Driver, Warehouse Worker, Forklift Operator2. Construction: 6.89- Top 3 In-Demand Jobs: Laborer, Construction Manager, Electrician3. Healthcare & Social Assistance: 3.88- Top 3 In-Demand Jobs: Personal Care Aide, Home Health Aide, Registered Nurse4. Finance & Insurance: 2.96- Top 3 In-Demand Jobs: Financial Advisor, Accountant, Financial Analyst5. Professional & Business Services: 2.85- Top 3 In-Demand Jobs: Data Analyst, Management Consultant, Project Manager“We’re seeing hiring strength shift away from traditional white-collar roles and toward skilled trades,” said Reyhane Mansouri. “With Gen Z entering the job market and questioning the value of college debt, blue-collar roles are becoming more attractive, especially with shorter hiring timelines and future-proof job security.”Skilled Trades Are Leading the Hiring RaceWhile industries like finance and business services still offer competitive salaries, they face tighter competition and longer time-to-hire. In contrast, trades like transportation and construction, often accessible without degrees, are hiring faster and growing stronger.These blue-collar sectors not only offer speed and stability, but also appear less vulnerable to AI and automation, making them increasingly appealing in 2025.About the Fast Hire IndexJobseeker’s Fast Hire Index is based on:- Openings-to-hires ratio (Jan–May 2025)- Projected employment growth (2023–2033)- Unemployment rate (as of May 2025)Final scores are standardized on a scale of 0–10 to compare hiring speed across states and sectors.See the full analysis, interactive graphics, and state-level commentary:About Jobseeker Jobseeker.com is a comprehensive toolbox that empowers candidates to navigate the employment market through innovative solutions. As the voice of the job seeker, they guide applicants toward the next step in their career with access to an intuitive CV builder, application tracker, cover letter generator, and job matcher. Jobseeker’s toolbox has expanded across 28 languages and serves users in nearly every global region.

