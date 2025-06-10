Two-Thirds of Gen Z Plan to Quit in 2025, CVwizard Report Finds

Gen Z and Millennials lead the great resignation wave: 66% of Gen Z and 65% of Millennials say they plan to quit in 2025. Salary, job security, and toxic workplaces are the top reasons — but financial risk remains the biggest barrier to making a move. CVwizard

A new report shows that low pay, job insecurity, and toxic work environments are pushing young professionals to quit in large numbers.

If companies want to keep young talent, they must go beyond pay; offering stability, growth, and a culture where people feel heard, respected, and supported to grow.” — Reyhaneh Mansouri, PhD | Career Expert

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two out of three Gen Z workers say they plan to quit their jobs in 2025, according to a new report by CVwizard . Millennials are not far behind, with 65% considering a change. As workplace dissatisfaction surges, employers are under mounting pressure to understand the causes and take action before more talent walks out the door. CVwizard ’s survey of U.S. employees reveals that 61% of all workers are planning or hoping to switch jobs within the next year. Only 21% expect to stay in their current roles, while 18% remain undecided.The financial risks are steep. Past research from Gallup estimates that replacing an employee can cost anywhere between 50% and 200% of their annual salary. According to the 2025 Retention Report by Work Institute, these costs are only expected to grow with rising wages, turnover, and hiring competition.Gen Z Women Lead the Quitting ChargeOverall, 61% of American workers say they are planning or hoping to change jobs in 2025. Gen Z workers are especially restless, and gender plays a role. Among Gen Z, 71% of women and 63% of men say they’re planning to leave. Meanwhile, Millennial and Gen X men (70% and 51%) report a stronger intent to quit than their female peers (62% and 40%).Notably, even older generations are reconsidering their careers: 40% of Gen X and 15% of Baby Boomers say they’re open to making a move, a sign that the desire for change crosses generational lines.Turnover Driven by Toxic Workplaces and Stalled CareersWhy are so many workers ready to walk away? According to the report, four key factors are driving the shift:Higher pay (35%): With inflation, student loans, and rising living costs, salary is still the biggest driver of job changes.More job security (20%): After years of layoffs and instability, workers are craving stability and peace of mind. In fact, according to the 2025 State of Company Culture Report, over one-third of employees regularly worry about their job security, and among those who feel insecure, more than two-thirds are actively looking for a new job.Career development (19%): Many employees say they’re stuck with no clear path forward and are looking for growth opportunities.Better work environments (18%): Toxic or unsupportive workplaces are pushing people to find employers who genuinely care about well-being and inclusion.Taken together, these reasons show that it’s not just about ambition, it’s about survival, mental health, and the desire for a better quality of life.“If companies want to hold onto talent, especially younger workers, they need to do more than just offer a paycheck,” says Reyhaneh Mansouri, PhD, a Career Expert at CVwizard. “That means regular salary reviews, honest conversations about job security, and creating a workplace where people feel respected and heard. People want to grow, and they want to know that someone’s invested in their growth.”Ready to Quit, But Unable to Afford ItEven though many are ready to move on, taking that leap isn’t always easy. Financial pressure is the biggest roadblock: 56% of workers say they’re afraid they can’t afford to quit. Others worry they don’t have the right skills (51%) or connections (44%) to make a successful transition. For some, it’s simply not knowing what to do next (31%).Each generation faces different challenges. Gen Z often struggles with confidence and networking, while Millennials and Gen X cite financial strain and the need to upskill. Older workers are more concerned with how to navigate late-career transitions.In many cases, people aren’t leaving because they’re unmotivated; they’re leaving because they feel stuck.A Chance to Rethink Work and Retention The Future of Job Applications for Gen Z highlighted how this generation is reshaping expectations for transparency, flexibility, and digital-first processes. These expectations don't stop at onboarding; they carry through every workday.This isn’t a crisis of loyalty. It’s a wake-up call. Gen Z and Millennials are raising the bar for what they expect from work, and employers who meet those expectations can turn this moment into an opportunity.AboutFounded in 2000 by employment experts, CVwizard has grown to support job seekers in 190 countries and 26 languages. As a global leader in resume creation, CVwizard has developed a deep understanding of the dynamic job market. With decades of experience, CVwizard empowers candidates worldwide to take the right steps in their careers.

