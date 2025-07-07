AMMWEC Honors Beverly Hills Mayor Nazarian with 2025 Changemakers Award

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) is proud to recognize Mayor Sharona R. Nazarian PsyD of Beverly Hills as one of the distinguished recipients of the 2025 Changemakers Award, to be presented at AMMWEC’s annual “Women Changemakers” Conference on Capitol Hill this July 21. This award celebrates bold, inclusive leadership rooted in civic courage and multifaith dialogue.Mayor Nazarian has emerged as a trailblazing figure in municipal government, championing initiatives that foster equity, sustainability, and community unity. As the first Muslim woman to lead a city renowned for its influence in entertainment, diplomacy, and culture, she has shattered glass ceilings and set a new precedent for leadership.Under her visionary tenure, Beverly Hills has launched groundbreaking programs that support small businesses, promote interfaith engagement, and strengthen social services for immigrants and underserved communities. Her work to enhance environmental stewardship—particularly through citywide sustainability efforts and green infrastructure—has received national acclaim.“Mayor Nazarian personifies the values at the heart of AMMWEC’s mission,” said AMMWEC President Anila Ali . “Her dedication to inclusive governance, interfaith collaboration, and civic innovation sets a powerful example for women leaders across the nation.”The Changemakers Award recognizes leaders who stand firmly against hate, build coalitions across differences, and elevate women’s voices in public life. AMMWEC is honored to spotlight Mayor Nazarian’s exceptional contributions and her ongoing commitment to social justice.The award will be presented at AMMWEC’s annual conference, held at 20 F Street NW, Washington, D.C., where civic leaders, interfaith advocates, and members of Congress will come together to honor trailblazers transforming America’s cultural and democratic landscape.For more information on the conference and awards dinner, please visit www.ammwec.org or email info@ammwec.org

