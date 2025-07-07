Artisanal Collective Responds to Sevilla: From Declaration to Deployment

Artisanal Collective (501c)

Sevilla set the agenda—Artisanal Collective delivers the tools to preserve heritage and scale artisan economies across the Global South.

We’re not waiting for permission—we’re building the infrastructure Sevilla calls for: culture, income, and dignity for artisans.” — Charles Kao, Founder, Artisanal Collective

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artisanal Collective ™ welcomes the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development’s Compromiso de Sevilla and the renewed global commitment to financing sustainable development with urgency, inclusion, and local empowerment.While the Sevilla Outcome Document marks a historic shift by naming culture and the creative economy as pillars of development, the real work begins now—with infrastructure, not just inspiration.Our model activates this mandate through a new kind of development engine:• A Cultural Heritage LLM to digitize and preserve endangered craft traditions• Empowerment systems delivering AI-driven training and income pathways to artisan communities• Branded commerce platforms that guarantee income while centering cultural authenticity• The Encounter Journeys™ initiative, which reimagines tourism as solidarityThrough Madame Planet™—our storytelling series co-created with Barbara Pyle—we issue a call to global citizens, diaspora leaders, philanthropists, and private sector innovators: the time to build is now.Let’s turn the promises of Sevilla into systems that uplift the 300 million artisans who sustain our shared cultural memory.Read the full op-ed by Himali Jina, Senior Advisor for Development, Artisanal Collective here.For more information about Artisanal Collective and to ‘Get Involved’, visit: https://artisanalcollective.org

