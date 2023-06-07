TravelMole Appoints Carol Hay as Partnerships Director
Her proven track record in driving successful partnerships and her deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in strengthening our position as a trusted media platform for the travel industry.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelMole, a leading travel and tourism media company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carol Hay as the new Partnerships Director. Carol brings with her a wealth of experience in the industry, having previously served as the Director of Marketing UK & Europe for the Caribbean Tourism Organization.
In her new role, Carol will be responsible for developing and nurturing strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in the travel and tourism sector. She will leverage her extensive network and industry knowledge to foster collaborations that drive growth and innovation for TravelMole and its partners.
With over two decades of experience in the travel industry, Carol has established herself as a respected leader and expert in destination marketing. During her tenure as the Director of Marketing UK & Europe for the Caribbean Tourism Organization, she successfully implemented numerous initiatives to promote the Caribbean region as a premier tourist destination. Her exceptional leadership skills, coupled with a deep understanding of the UK and EU travel markets, make her an invaluable addition to the TravelMole team.
"We are delighted to welcome Carol Hay to TravelMole as our new Partnerships Director," said Graham McKenzie, head of TravelMole. "Her proven track record in driving successful partnerships and her deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in strengthening our position as a trusted media platform for the travel industry. We look forward to working closely with Carol to forge strategic alliances that will benefit our clients and contribute to the growth of the entire travel sector."
Carol Hay expressed her excitement about joining TravelMole, saying, "I am thrilled to take on this new role and contribute to the continued success of TravelMole UK. I have long admired the company's commitment to delivering high-quality content and fostering meaningful connections within the travel industry. I look forward to collaborating with our partners and driving innovative initiatives that support the growth and sustainability of the industry."
About TravelMole Media Group: TravelMole community has 250,000 registered travel industry members and subscribers throughout the world. The Mole has evolved over 24 years to facilitate interesting and relevant curated, easy-to-digest, content of all types, from a variety of channels, for travel industry professionals. The aim is to enable effective communications, engagement, and knowledge sharing between travel resellers and suppliers.
