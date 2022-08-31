TravelSecrets.com Provides ‘Tips from a Travel Industry Expert’ to Help Travelers Bag a Cheap Hotel Room

TravelSecrets.com Unlock Travel Secrets

With its new blog and YouTube series, Travel Secrets is expanding its efforts to help its members save on their next hotel stay

Travel Secrets is on a mission to save our members 10-30% on hotel rates compared those available on major booking sites, and with these new tools, we’re confident we will help them do exactly that.” — Charles Kao

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TravelSecrets.com - the members-only online travel club on a mission to help its community find substantial savings when booking hotels - is continuing to expand its efforts to help members save on their travels.Founded by a travel industry expert with decades of industry experience, Travel Secrets was founded to help its members save an average of 10-30% on hotel rates compared to rates available on major hotel booking sites. At a time of record inflation and sky-high travel-related costs, Travelsecrets.com users can rest assured knowing they are finding the lowest possible prices for their accommodations.In addition to these savings, Travel Secrets recently launched a blog and YouTube series that aims to further help its members save. The ‘Tips from a Travel Industry Expert’ included in posts and episodes will cover a range of topics all designed to teach travel hacks that will save. Its first episode, titled “Hacks for Lower Hotel Costs When Booking From Different Country,” teaches users how they can take advantage of their geographic location to save as much as 30% on their next booking.“Our new blog and YouTube series was designed with our members in mind,” commented Charles Kao, Founder and CEO of TravelSecrets.com. “Travel Secrets is on a mission to save them 10-30% on hotel rates compared to rates available on major hotel booking sites, and with these new tools, we’re confident we will help them do exactly that.”To learn more about Travel Secrets or to become a member for free and find amazing hotel deals, click here

Hacks for lower hotel costs when booking from different country