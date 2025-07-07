Modern Japanese Wellness Facility "Senshin Waho" to Open on Awaji Island, July 17

Detached room with open-air hot spring bath (for 4 persons) Natural hot spring "Senshin no Yu" (image for reference) Dishes use the seasonal flavors of Awaji Island

The resort promises a luxurious Japanese hot spring experience in the mythic beauty of Awaji Island

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona HR HUB, Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Mari Kanazawa) has announced the opening of "Senshin Waho", a new Japanese wellness facility and hot spring resort on Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan), on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Located in a region rich in natural beauty and steeped in ancient Japanese mythology, the facility promises to provide a luxurious stay with a natural hot spring, Japanese cuisine made with seasonal local ingredients, and an environment designed to promote wellness, healing, and balance between the mind and body.

The resort's large communal "onsen" bath, Senshin no Yu, is a natural flowing hot spring drawn directly from the ground, offering a soothing experience fostering physical and mental health and well-being.

The original menu at Senshin Waho is overseen by Japanese fermented food expert Chef Nobuaki Fushiki, and includes lavish Japanese dishes inspired by the ancient Japanese culture of "nie", food offerings to the Imperial Court. Using fermentation techniques and seasonal local ingredients of Awaji Island, the menu blends tradition and innovation to create a full sensory culinary experience.

At the entrance of the resort, guests are welcomed by a serene Japanese garden crafted by master artisans who incorporate techniques found in traditional shrine and temple architecture. The garden captures the beauty of Japan’s changing seasons, offering a peaceful and immersive environment.

Senshin Waho is designed as a retreat which merges the past and present, inviting guests to enjoy a moment of stillness and sensory enrichment. Pasona HR HUB aims to use this facility as a starting point to develop wellness retreats which promote holistic recovery of the mind and body.

■ Overview: Hot Spring Resort "Senshin Waho"

Open: Thursday, July 17, 2025

Location: 150 Nojima-hikinoura, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

(Formerly "Wadatsumi no Yado")

Rooms: 20 total (8 standard Japanese-style rooms, 6 Western-style rooms, 3 special rooms with scenic bath, 3 detached rooms with open-air hot spring bath)

Hours: Check-in from 3:00 PM, check-out by 11:00 AM

Price: From 63,000 yen (including tax/service charge)

One night, two adults, dinner and breakfast included

Features: Natural Hot Spring "Senshin no Yu"

A natural flowing hot spring bath designed to restore harmony between body and mind. Heated to an optimal bathing temperature.

Hours: 6:00 - 10:00 AM, 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Cuisine

Lavish multi-course meals using Awaji Island’s mountain and sea ingredients, with creative Japanese dishes utilizing fermentation and seasonal elements, under the supervision of Chef Nobuaki Fushiki.

Garden

A Japanese garden reflecting the techniques of traditional temple and shrine architecture, crafted by skilled artisans to depict the changing seasons in a tranquil setting.

Guest Rooms

All rooms feature ocean views, allowing guests to relax and watch the sun set over the sea.

Website: https://senshinwaho.com/

Inquiries: Pasona HR HUB Inc., Senshin Waho Management Office

Phone: +81 (0)799-64-9800

Email: senshin.waho@pasona-hrhub.co.jp



Legal Disclaimer:

