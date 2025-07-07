Hotels, bars and restaurants supported to host more fans during British and Irish Lions clash

Release date: 07/07/25

The Malinauskas Government is allowing venues in the CBD and Glenelg to remain open for longer on the night of the highly anticipated British and Irish Lions rugby match.

With an estimated 15,000 interstate and overseas visitors expected in Adelaide to witness one of the most famous sporting teams in the world play on July 12, the State Government is supporting venues to accommodate more fans by adding additional hours to their liquor licence.

Venues will be able to operate later and open earlier as fans from all over the world either watch the match at Adelaide Oval or enjoy it televised at a local bar or restaurant.

They will need to apply for a short-term licence by emailing shortterms@sa.gov.au with the hours they are seeking.

All fees associated with the application will be waived.

The British & Irish Lions combines the best rugby players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. The players tour Australia every 12 years but have not played in Adelaide since 1888.

The marquee match-up against Australia and New Zealand will be the final tour game before the Lions’ three-test series against the Wallabies beginning a week later.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

This is an exciting match that will see an anticipated 15,000 visitors from interstate and overseas come to South Australia.

We want to make sure our hotels, bars and restaurants are supported to take full advantage of the increased crowds in the city and the bay.

We are making it really easy for venues to open for longer - at no additional cost - so they can accommodate more fans to watch the match on TV or go out for a meal or a drink after the game.

Attributable to Liquor and Gambling Commissioner Brett Humphrey

There’s no doubt this is an exciting time for sports fans around the nation, and it’s great to see so many people flocking to South Australia for this terrific event.

Giving licensed venues a simple, no-cost way to capitalise on this influx of visitors is a great way for us to help support this vital part of our economy.

Attributable to AHA Chief Executive Anna Moeller

International events such as the British and Irish Lions match provide a much welcome boost to the hotel industry, particularly during the notoriously quieter winter months.

The willingness of the Minister to extend trading hours at no cost to venues in the city and at the bay will enable venues to maximise the benefit of some 15,000 interstate and overseas visitors on top of the thousands of locals out to enjoy some amazing food and beverages before, during and after the game.