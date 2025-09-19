Key appointments to Labor frontbench team

Release date: 18/09/25

Mr Maher will be sworn in as Deputy Premier tomorrow.

The Member for Adelaide Lucy Hood and Member for King Rhiannon Pearce have been elected to Cabinet roles, while the Member for Elder Nadia Clancy will serve as an Assistant Minister.

New members of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s refreshed frontbench team will be sworn in, and ministerial portfolios allocated at a ceremony at Government House at 10:30am tomorrow.