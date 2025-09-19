Kangaroo Island shellfish harvesting area back open for business

Release date: 19/09/25

The American River shellfish harvesting area on Kangaroo Island has reopened following the lifting of a closure, which had been in place due to the detection of brevetoxins.

Routine testing by the South Australian Shellfish Quality Assurance Program (SASQAP), a joint initiative by the State Government and the shellfish sector, has confirmed brevetoxin levels have returned to safe levels, allowing commercial harvesting to resume immediately.

This closure was the only harvesting area on Kangaroo Island that had been closed due to the current algal bloom, and its reopening is positive news for the island. The closure had been implemented to protect public health after elevated levels of brevetoxins were detected.

Since 1996, SASQAP has conducted a rigorous ongoing testing regime aimed at assuring consumers of commercially harvested oysters, mussels, cockles and scallops that they continue to be safe to eat. As part of this program harvesting areas are often temporarily closed to ensure food safety standards are upheld.

Closures remain in place at the Coobowie, Franklin Harbour, Port Vincent and Stansbury oyster harvesting areas, and the harvesting of pipis from the Coorong.

The majority of South Australia’s shellfish harvesting areas remain open and their produce is safe to eat.

PIRSA regularly engages with impacted shellfish producers during harvest area closures and, through SASQAP, continues to monitor the closed harvesting areas with the view to opening them as soon as the relevant food safety standards are met.

The Australian and South Australian governments are supporting business and communities impacted by the algal bloom through a $28 million package, which includes industry support, small business grants, and investment into science and research to better understand the bloom.

For further information on the algal bloom and the support available, visit algalbloom.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Minister Clare Scriven

This is positive news for the industry, Kangaroo Island, as well as South Australia more broadly.

The regular monitoring means we can have confidence that American River oysters are now meeting our stringent food safety standards.

We have been working with the grower at American River to provide support during this incredibly difficult time.

We have been hoping to see this outcome and it’s encouraging that this has now been achieved on Kangaroo Island.

Our internationally renowned seafood relies on our stringent testing which means consumers can be confident that any seafood commercially available is safe to eat.