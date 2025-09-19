Record number of women in new Ministry

The Malinauskas Labor Government has broken another record for representation of women in Cabinet, with women now outnumbering men for the first time.

The reshuffle prompted by the impending political retirements of Susan Close and Stephen Mullighan sees two first-term MPs elevated to Cabinet – the Member for King, Rhiannon Pearce and the Member for Adelaide, Lucy Hood.

Rhiannon Pearce becomes Minster for Emergency Services & Correctional Services, and Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing.

Having already held the role of Assistant Minister for Junior Sport Participation, Ms Pearce will continue to develop her critical mission to get more kids off screens and participating in healthy physical pursuits.

Lucy Hood will take on responsibility managing the state’s natural environment as Minister for Climate, Environment and Water.

As Member for Adelaide, Ms Hood has a significant interest in ensuring strong environmental outcomes for her community, and will play a crucial role in helping prepare the capital city to host the international COP 31 climate conference, should Australia’s bid to host the major event be successful.

The new-look ministry was officially sworn in this morning at Government House, with Kyam Maher MLC appointed as Deputy Premier.

Mr Maher will continue as the Attorney-General and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs in addition to his duties as Deputy Premier.

The Cabinet’s most experienced minister, Tom Koutsantonis will succeed Stephen Mullighan as Treasurer, continuing the Government’s nation-leading record of economic management.

As Treasurer between 2014 and 2018, Mr Koutsantonis delivered nation-leading reform by abolishing stamp duty on all commercial transactions, which has helped transform South Australia as the best jurisdiction in the nation to do business.

The Treasury portfolio will align with Minister Koutsantonis’s existing Energy & Mining portfolio, as the state seeks to capitalise on the massive opportunities presented by global decarbonisation to boost the state’s prosperity.

These economic opportunities include massively expanding the state’s production of copper to drive electrification and delivering a step-change to support the opportunities of green iron and sovereign steelmaking in Whyalla.

In addition to her nation-leading role as the first Minister for Autism, Emily Bourke MLC will take on significant responsibility as the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, delivering the biggest project in the state’s history in a non-stop South Road.

As South Australia steps up its efforts to prepare for massive growth to support the construction of frigates and nuclear-powered submarines at Osborne, the Premier Peter Malinauskas will take on the role as Minister for Defence and Space Industries.

The upcoming delivery of a new university presents a significant opportunity for the Premier, supported by Assistant Minister Michael Brown, to capitalise on the growth opportunities presented by defence, space, artificial intelligence and other digital platforms.

The Member for Elder, Nadia Clancy has been elevated to the role of Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. As the State Government delivers a record investment in dozens of new mental health beds, Ms Clancy will use the role to build upon her achievements as the Premier’s Advocate for Suicide Prevention.

In addition to her role as Minister for Child Protection, Katrine Hildyard MP will take on the newly separated portfolios of Minister for Women and Minister for Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence.

The delivery of a standalone Ministry for Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence was the very first recommendation of the Royal Commission. It sends a powerful signal to the community, and builds upon the Government’s platform to deliver a significant response to other recommendations.

The Education Minister Blair Boyer will add to his responsibilities as the Minister for Police, seeking to deliver upon the recent State Budget’s record funding to reach a record target of 5000 sworn police officers.

The Minister for Trade and Investment Joe Szakacs will boost his important economic work with additional responsibilities as Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science.

Minister Szakacs will also continue to hold responsibility for Local Government and Veterans Affairs.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

I am proud to lead a disciplined and united team, that bats incredibly deep, with a desire to get things done for South Australians.

And I am delighted to introduce our refreshed cabinet ahead of the March election.

This reshuffle delivers significant new talent and fresh ideas to the front bench, balanced with stability, experience, continuity and strength of leadership.

My team reflects the rich diversity in our society. I am proud of the fact that for the first time in history we have more women than men in Cabinet.

Rhiannon Pearce, Lucy Hood and Nadia Clancy are each thoroughly deserving of their elevations, and I congratulate them on their appointments.

I am fortunate to welcome highly experienced and capable ministers into key roles – Kyam Maher as Deputy Premier, and Tom Koutsantonis as Treasurer, a role in which he has previously delivered nation-leading economic reform.

Change is never easy, but it is a constant. It is a demonstration of this government’s culture that this significant transition has been executed quickly, decisively and with unity of purpose, as opposed to the division, rancour and chaos that has come to define our opponents.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

I am deeply honoured to serve as the Deputy Premier of South Australia.

Since 2022, I have been proud to be a part of the leadership team of this Labor Government that is firmly focused on delivering for all South Australians.

I am honoured to be able to work alongside Premier Peter Malinauskas and the Labor team as Deputy Premier.

I want to take this opportunity to thank my colleague and friend Susan Close for her service to the people of South Australia.

She leaves a remarkable legacy and I wish her all the best for the future.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

I’m passionate about doing everything we can to keep South Australians active and healthy. That means supporting sport and recreation at every level, investing in community facilities, and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

It’s not just about fitness. It’s about building resilience, confidence, and stronger communities. The healthier we are as a state, the stronger we are together.

It will be my privilege to work with our corrections and emergency service workers towards protecting South Australians. These are people who put themselves on the line, day in and day out, to keep our community safe.

Whether responding to emergencies, supporting rehabilitation, or maintaining order, they play a vital role in the strength and safety of our state.

I look forward to working alongside them, listening to them, and ensuring they have the resources and respect they deserve.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

Taking on these portfolios is an incredible honour.

I grew up in our beautiful regions, playing in Mary Seymour Conservation Park in Bool Lagoon with summers spent on the coast at Kingston and Robe. Now my children and I spend our weekends in our world-renowned Park Lands.

I am passionate about our environment, which underpins our way of life. Our society and economy is dependent on a healthy ecosystem.

Our state is leading the nation and indeed the world in addressing climate change and reducing emissions and I look forward to continuing that work.

Attributable to Nadia Clancy

Mental health and suicide touch all of us in one way or another and I feel very privileged to be given the opportunity to drive our work in these areas as an Assistant Minister.

I am proud to be part of a Government that is committed to reducing suicide and improving the mental health and wellbeing of South Australians, and elevating these issues is further evidence of that commitment.

As the Premier’s Advocate for Suicide Prevention I have been able to connect with people with lived experience, service providers, clinicians and volunteers in this space. I thank them for their generosity, and I look forward to continuing and expanding my work with the sector and the broader South Australian community.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Ministry - Order of Precedence

The Hon PETER BRYDEN MALINAUSKAS, BCom, MP

Premier

Minister for Defence and Space Industries

Member of Executive Council

The Hon KYAM JOSEPH MAHER, LLB, BEc, GDLP, MLC

Deputy Premier

Minister for Aboriginal Affairs

Attorney-General

Minister for Industrial Relations and Public Sector

Special Minister of State

Member of Executive Council

Leader of Government Business in the Legislative Council

The Hon ANASTASIOS (TOM) KOUTSANTONIS, MP

Treasurer

Minister for Energy and Mining

Member of Executive Council

Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly

The Hon ZOE LEE BETTISON, BA, MBA, MP

Minister for Tourism

Minister for Multicultural Affairs

Member of Executive Council

The Hon CHRISTOPHER (CHRIS) JAMES PICTON, LLB/LP, BA, MP

Minister for Health and Wellbeing

Member of Executive Council

The Hon KATRINE ANNE HILDYARD, BA, MP

Minister for Child Protection

Minister for Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence

Minister for Women

Member of Executive Council

The Hon NATALIE (NAT) FLEUR COOK, BNsg, MP

Minister for Human Services

Minister for Seniors and Ageing Well

Member of Executive Council

The Hon CLARE MICHELE SCRIVEN, GDipMgmt, GCertPubSecMgmt, MLC

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development

Minister for Forest Industries

Member of Executive Council

The Hon BLAIR INGRAM BOYER, BA, LLB, MP

Minister for Education, Training and Skills

Minister for Police

Member of Executive Council

The Hon ANDREA MICHAELS, LLB, BCom, GDLP, MP

Minister for Small and Family Business

Minister for Consumer and Business Affairs

Minister for Arts

Member of Executive Council

The Hon JOSEPH (JOE) KARL SZAKACS, LLB/LP, MP

Minister for Trade and Investment

Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science

Minister for Local Government

Minister for Veterans Affairs

Member of Executive Council

The Hon NICHOLAS (NICK) DAVID CHAMPION, MP

Minister for Housing and Urban Development

Minister for Housing Infrastructure

Minister for Planning

Member of Executive Council

The Hon EMILY BOURKE, MLC

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

Minister for Autism

Member of Executive Council

The Hon RHIANNON PEARCE, MP

Minister for Emergency Services & Correctional Services

Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing

Member of Executive Council

The Hon LUCY PENELOPE HOOD, BA, MP

Minister for Climate, Environment and Water

Member of Executive Council

MICHAEL BROWN, MP

Assistant Minister for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Economy, Defence and Space Industries

NADIA CLANCY, MP

Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention