Bank of the Philippine Islands Bags two prestigious global awards at the 2025 International Business Magazine Awards

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Manila Office International Business Magazine confers Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) with the coveted title 'Leading Provider of Sustainable Financing in the Philippines 2025’, a new category for 2025. International Business Magazine's expert panel of global investors and banking professionals has once again recognized BPI, for the 4th consecutive year as the 'Best Sustainable Bank Philippines 2025'

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has recently won two sustainability awards from International Business Magazine for its financial inclusion initiatives and banking solutions in the Philippines.

Since its launch in 2018, the Dubai-based online business portal has recognised leading global major premier business and finance institutions. International Business Magazine's expert panel of global investors and banking professionals has once again recognised BPI, for the 4th consecutive year as the 'Best Sustainable Bank Philippines 2025' and as the 'Leading Provider of Sustainable Financing in the Philippines 2025’, a new category for 2025.

BPI remains at the forefront of Sustainable Finance innovations by continuously developing new ESG-themed products and services tailored to meet the needs of various customer segments. With its commitment to Responsible Banking and Responsible Operations, BPI is also enhancing its customer touchpoints, ensuring greater accessibility and engagement to reach more Filipinos across the nation. BPI harnesses digital banking innovations to make its products and services more affordable and accessible, while reducing its carbon footprint.

In 2008, BPI became the first bank in the Philippines to introduce Sustainable Energy Finance (SEF), now named as Sustainable Development Finance (SDF), in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group.

In 2024, BPI expanded its SDF Program to include Sustainable Water and Pollution Control, on top of long standing eligible project categories such as Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, Climate Resilience, and Sustainable Agriculture.

To date, BPI is the only bank who offers free technical consultations to both SMEs and Corporate Clients. As of December 2024, BPI has financed a cumulative total of 485 projects, amounting to Php 322 billion since its inception.

BPI is also the first bank to offer a suite of eco-friendly housing & auto financing options for retail clients in the Philippines, called the Green Solutions.

For Housing Loans, BPI offers Solar Mortgage designed to support homeowners in acquiring solar panels for their residences, promoting sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions.

For Auto Loans, BPI offers Electric Vehicle (EV) and Hybrid Vehicle Financing designed to help clients acquire electric or hybrid vehicles as part of BPI’s commitment to promoting sustainable and eco-friendly transportation.

Furthering financial inclusion, BPI has served and supported over 960,000 MSMEs through various inclusive banking solutions.

BPI also leads by example in green operations. All bank-owned high-rise offices, namely BPI Buendia Center, BPI Consumer Center, and BPI Operations Center, now operate on 100% renewable energy. Aside from that, as of December 2024, 22 of BPI’s branches have earned EDGE certification, having successfully met IFC’s green building certification benchmarks.

Internally, sustainability is embedded in BPI’s company culture. All BPI employees have at least 10% of their Key Results Areas (KRAs) linked to sustainability goals. Additionally, in place is a mandatory ESG training course, which ensures that bank employees are equipped with working knowledge on sustainability principles and best practices relevant to their respective roles.

The bank's sustainability strategy focuses on championing Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives to deliver Economic gains (ESG +E2) for stakeholders, investors, and clients, establishing BPI as a true leader in sustainability.

“BPI remains at the forefront of sustainability, driving pioneering initiatives across our products, services, and operations,” said President and CEO TG Limcaoco. “Our efforts deliver meaningful benefits and long-term value to our clients, the environment, and local communities. Through innovation and responsible banking practices, we help shape a more sustainable future for the Philippines.”

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO and Chief Editor of International Business Magazine, added, "BPI is a competitive bank facing rising industry demands and changing consumer expectations. We are pleased to award these titles to BPI for their exemplary sustainable finance innovations ."

About Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

As the first bank in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), a member of the Ayala group of companies, is one of the first institutions to be listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). BPI has established a history of client trust, financial strength, and innovation. Since 1851, the Bank’s business, products, and services have created sustainable value and played a significant role in every Filipino’s daily life, as well as in the country’s growing economy.

BPI aims to provide better access to financial services for every Filipino. The Bank wants everyone, from individuals, enterprises, and institutions, to directly or indirectly benefit from the economic value generated and enabled by its business. It shall continue to provide products and services efficiently, always mindful of the corporate values that have guided the company for 173 years. BPI is nurturing to both customers and communities.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a significant audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. Our online news platform carries news articles from Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG and more. We get more than 300,000 views in a month and we cross 4.2 million views on average annually. On the social media front, we have over 19k followers and likes on Facebook, over 1,400 followers on Twitter, 8,000 followers on Linkedin, and over 5,000 subscribers on YouTube.

