Black Tie Cinematic Symphony Announces Tour with First Stop in Dallas

Leon Lacey’s Black Tie Cinematic Symphony debuts August 8 in Dallas.

Star-Studded line up to include Yolanda Adams, Israel Houghton, Actress Lisa Arrindell, Dallas Show Kicks Off August 8

Having worked on scores for film, television, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, I’m excited to merge cinematic sounds with gospel, for an immersive, unforgettable experience.” — Leon Lacey

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leon Lacey’s Black Tie Cinematic Symphony makes its highly anticipated debut on its 5-city tour with its first stop in Dallas on Friday, August 8 at 8:00 PM at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church. This extraordinary event will feature an 80-piece orchestra, masterfully conducted by Leon Lacey, and powerful performances by gospel music icons Yolanda Adams, Israel Houghton and Lisa Arrindell, acclaimed actress.

The Black Tie Cinematic Symphony is an evening of splendor and sophistication, filled with the breathtaking music of the big screen brought to life. Audiences will experience a unique musical journey through soaring melodies and epic scores that blend the majesty of cinema with the powerful heart of gospel music.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Black Tie Cinematic Symphony to Dallas," said conductor Leon Lacey. “Having worked on scores for film, television, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, I’m beyond excited to merge cinematic sounds with the genre of gospel, offering the audience an immersive, unforgettable experience.”

The evening will also feature glitz and glamour, with a Black Carpet arrival experience, attracting national and local celebrities, along with distinguished leaders from the community. Guests can enjoy various interactive activations before settling in for the musical experience of a lifetime.

After its Dallas stop, the Black Tie Cinematic Symphony tour will continue its journey with performances in South Los Angeles, The Valley, Atlanta, and New York, bringing this cinematic masterpiece to audiences across the country. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this captivating and immersive musical event, witnessing an unparalleled fusion of film, music, gospel, and unforgettable artistry!

Event Details:

• Date & Time: Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:00 PM

• Venue: Inspiring Body of Christ Church, Dallas, TX

• Performances by: Leon Lacey, Yolanda Adams, Israel Houghton, Lisa Arrindell

• Tickets & Info: www.blacktiesymphony.com

About Leon Lacey

Visionary conductor and composer Leon Lacey is a groundbreaking force in the world of music, known for his dynamic orchestral direction and innovative musical compositions. With a career spanning film, television, and gospel music, Lacey has worked with some of the most prominent names in the entertainment industry, including Beyonce, The Clark Sisters, and more. He has redefined the symphonic experience, blending cinematic storytelling with live orchestral performance to create an immersive, musical journey.

About Black Tie Cinematic Symphony

The Black Tie Cinematic Symphony is a revolutionary experience that merges the grandeur of live symphonic performance with the storytelling power of cinema, all told through the lens of faith. Under the visionary leadership of Leon Lacey, this groundbreaking production has entertained sold out audiences for the past thee years. The production reimagines how we experience music, film, and faith. Featuring live orchestral performances, cinematic storytelling, and dynamic performances. The Black Tie Cinematic Symphony offers an unprecedented multi-sensory journey that unites two art forms in a way never seen.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.