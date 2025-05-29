South Florida Musicians Unite to Support Urban Health Partnerships at Harmonies for Health Benefit Concert June 7

Harmonies for Health is a concert benefitting Urban Health Partnerships, that will be held at Lakou Miami on June 7th.

Urban Health Partnerships Hosts Community Concert to Raise Funds for Health Initiatives

Harmonies for Health is about creating a space that reminds us of the strength and resiliency of our communities while supporting the important work happening on the ground.” — Dr. Andrea Iglesias, CEO & Executive Director of Urban Health Partnerships

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Health Partnerships (UHP)—a South Florida non-profit working to expand access to healthy food, safe streets, quality parks, healthy aging, and public health initiatives—proudly announces its Harmonies for Health Benefit Concert, set to take place on Saturday, June 7th, at Lakou Miami from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Featuring acoustic indie folk and rock performances by Bed Scene, Uncle Scotchy and Harold Trucco, Harmonies for Health will be an inspiring evening of live music and community connection, for the sole purpose of uplifting neighborhoods and support for UHP’s mission to improve health and well-being across the lifespan of South Florida communities.

"Our communities are facing real challenges and there's so much heaviness in the world right now,” said Dr. Andrea Iglesias, CEO and Executive Director of Urban Health Partnerships. “Harmonies for Health is about creating a space that reminds us of the strength and resiliency of our communities while supporting the important work happening on the ground. We all deserve moments of joy, connection, and hope. Joy is an act of resilience too, and gatherings like this remind us that we're still here, still fighting, and still building something better."

Family, friends, and the community are all invited to experience a fun evening of Harmonies for Health on June 7th. More than just a night of live music, the evening promises to uplift and inspire—with storytelling, heartfelt connection, and a shared commitment to creating healthier communities for all through the work of UHP.

Tickets for the benefit concert can be purchased online here, with a variety of pricing options to fit every budget. Proceeds will go directly to UHP’s Partners for Change Fund, which fuels grassroots programs and outreach led by and for the communities most impacted by health challenges. A very special “Thank You” goes out to the Harmonies for Health venue sponsor, Lakou Miami, for its support and generosity. To learn more about Urban Health Partnerships, please visit urbanhp.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.