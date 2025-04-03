Black Menswear and Woodford Reserve® Announce 2nd Annual Spirited Soiree: A Journey to the Kentucky Derby National Tour

Black Menswear and Woodford Reserve return for the 2nd annual Spirited Soiree event in honor of the Kentucky Derby.

4 U.S. Cities Participate in a One-of-a-Kind Immersive Experience to Kick Off the Iconic Race and to Commemorate the Historical Achievements of Black Jockeys

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Menswear (BMW Digital), a cultural impact agency, and Woodford Reserve®, the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby®, are joining forces once again to proudly present a national 4-city tour in honor of the legendary race entitled “Spirited Soiree II: A Journey to the Kentucky Derby” (Spirited Soiree). The Spirited Soiree II Tour is a multi-city celebration blending culture, style, and spirits, leading up to the 151st Kentucky Derby.

Curated by Black Menswear, this exclusive event series stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Atlanta, and Dallas, bringing together influential tastemakers for an elevated experience of fine cocktails, fashion, and networking.

This year’s tour will debut the "Legacy of the Track" campaign—a tribute to the historic contributions of Black culture in the Kentucky Derby, culminating in a short film directed by James Anthony. Black jockeys dominated horse racing in its early years, and were considered the first professional athletes in America -- winning 15 of the early Kentucky Derbys before being pushed out of the sport by racism and segregation. This 6-minute short film will celebrate the profound contributions of Black Louisvillians to the Kentucky Derby—both on the racetrack and in culture—illuminating their influence from the Derby’s earliest days to the present.

“The Kentucky Derby is the world’s largest fashion show — a bucket list event where over-the-top style is expected and celebrated,” said Elizabeth McCall, Master Distiller for Woodford Reserve. “As presenting sponsor of Spirited Soiree II, Woodford Reserve is honored to partner with Black Menswear to bring the spectacle of the Derby to Los Angeles.”

“SPIRITED SOIREE II: A JOURNEY TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY” TOUR DATES AND LOCATIONS

April 5: Los Angeles, CA

April 14: New York, NY

April 17: Atlanta, GA

April 25: Dallas, TX

At every stop, guests will encounter an unparalleled taste of the Derby tradition. From the vibrant legacy of Derby fashion, to exclusive tastings of Woodford Reserve’s® finest (as the Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby), Spirited Soiree II will pay homage to the iconic race with a fusion of experiences that honor the heritage, innovation, and cultural impact of the annual event. The highly anticipated experience will be captured in a digital lookbook as it continues to set the standard for luxury and culture in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with Woodford Reserve to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, with an emphasis on our culture’s impact on such an iconic event,” said Ne’andre Broussard, CEO of Black Menswear. “Oftentimes the historical significance that marginalized people have played is overlooked, so it’s exciting to combat that under-representation with this national initiative.”

To learn more about Black Menswear and its mission, visit BlackMenswear.com. For more about Woodford Reserve, visit www.woodfordreserve.com or check it out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodfordreserve.

About Black Menswear

Founded in 2016 in Dallas, Texas by NeAndre Broussard, Black Menswear is a global collective of individuals helping to change the narrative of the Black man in society. Its FlashMob series is a traveling collective that brings Black men together, suited and booted, to create culture-shifting viral content. Black Menswear has brought thousands of Black men together around the world to write their own narrative about the success and presence of the Black Man, as well as providing networking opportunities that has produced business partnerships, increased clientele for entrepreneurs, and mentorship groups.

About Woodford Reserve®

Woodford Reserve®, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve® is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us at www.woodfordreserve.com or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodfordreserve.

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 45.2% Alc. by Vol., produced and bottled by the Woodford Reserve Distillery, Versailles, KY ©2025

