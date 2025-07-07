Expo 2025 Pavilion PASONA NATUREVERSE Takes Pavilion Merch Online

An array of PASONA NATUREVERSE exclusive merchandise | ©Tezuka Productions Neo Astro Boy Towel (PASONA×ATOM & B・J) Black Jack Rain Poncho (PASONA×ATOM & B・J) Astro Boy Heart T-Shirt (white/back) (PASONA×ATOM & B・J) Neo Astro Boy & Black Jack Matcha Glacage (large) (PASONA×ATOM & B・J)

The Pasona Group pavilion has brought its official NATUREVERSE Shop online, selling pavilion-exclusive goods including themed Astro Boy merchandise

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pasona Group pavilion PASONA NATUREVERSE at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, has launched an online store for its official pavilion gift shop, the NATUREVERSE Shop, offering a variety of exclusive Expo 2025 merchandise themed on the pavilion. The online shop allows customers to purchase limited-edition items from outside the Expo venue, with shipping available worldwide (conditions may apply; details may be found on the official website).

Popular items include towels featuring new character "Neo Astro Boy" (Japanese: "Neo Atom"), a reincarnation of the classic Japanese anime and manga character Astro Boy, having been reborn by the hands of the genius surgeon Black Jack; a rain poncho themed on Black Jack's iconic coat, and a selection of original themed T-shirt designs. Both Neo Astro Boy and Black Jack are official "Pavilion Navigators" of PASONA NATUREVERSE, featured throughout the pavilion's exhibits.

In total, the shop features around 300 items, including magnets and clear file folders made from rice-based plastic produced in Japan. Items also include themed snacks, including "Matcha Glacage", with layers of sponge cake coated in matcha (green tea) chocolate, as well as crunchy chocolates in Neo Astro Boy and Black Jack themed tin cans, either for gifting or as a keepsake of one's Expo visit.

The NATUREVERSE Shop online store ships to over 100 countries and regions across Asia, North and Central America, Oceania, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and South America.

■Overview: Pasona Group Pavilion "NATUREVERSE Shop"

Operating Hours: Sunday, April 13 - Monday, October 13, 2025, 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM (final entry 8:30 PM) (on-site NATUREVERSE Shop)

Content: Both the on-site NATUREVERSE Shop and the PASONA NATUREVERSE Online Store offer original, limited-edition merchandise themed on the Expo 2025 PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion, including goods featuring new character Neo Astro Boy and Black Jack. The online store ships to over 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Online Store: https://banpaku.pasonagroup.co.jp/en

Pavilion Website: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/english/expo/

Inquiries: NATUREVERSE General Headquarters, Expo Headquarters; info@expo.pasonagroup.co.jp

■Reference: About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

Concept:

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance.

“Thank You, Life.”

We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world.

Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful?

Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation.

We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become future creators of a world which reverberates with gratitude, and work with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature x Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

Exhibit Themes:

(1) Body: Medical / Food: Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

(2) Mind: Life Purpose / Compassion: Building a spiritually rich society based on the spirit of compassion, in which everyone can envision their own futures, and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid: Designing a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "Mutual Society" of mutual assistance.

For details regarding the pavilion: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/english/expo/

