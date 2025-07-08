Perfect Moving & Storage Supports Local Artists with Specialized Moving Services for Art and Antiques

Perfect Moving Perfect Moving & Storage Perfect Moving NYC Perfect Moving Trucks Perfect Moving & Storage NYC

Perfect Moving & Storage is proud to announce the recent expansion of its specialized moving services for art and antiques.

As an artist, finding movers you can trust with your work is critical. Their professionalism and care exceeded my expectations. Every piece arrived in perfect condition, and I couldn’t be happier.” — Lee Bowman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Moving & Storage is proud to announce the recent expansion of its specialized moving services for art and antiques, designed to meet the unique needs of NYC’s vibrant art community. With expertise in handling delicate and valuable items, the company offers tailored solutions that provide artists, collectors, and galleries with peace of mind.Expert Care for Delicate MasterpiecesMoving valuable artwork or antiques requires precision, expertise, and attention to detail. Perfect Moving & Storage utilizes custom packing materials designed to protect fragile and high-value pieces during transit. Additionally, the company offers comprehensive insurance coverage, ensuring clients feel confident their prized possessions are in safe hands.“As an artist, finding a moving company you can trust with your work is critical,” said Lee Bowman, a local NYC artist who recently worked with Perfect Moving & Storage. “Their team’s professionalism and care exceeded my expectations. Every piece arrived in perfect condition, and I couldn’t be happier.”A Commitment to NYC’s Art CommunityPerfect Moving & Storage has long been a trusted partner for local artists, galleries, and collectors. Whether transporting a single painting or an entire gallery exhibit, the company’s trained professionals ensure every item is packed, transported, and delivered with the utmost care. This recent expansion enables the company to serve a broader segment of the art community, providing specialized services that cater to unique challenges like oversized pieces and temperature-sensitive items.“We are honored to support NYC’s thriving art community,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “Our specialized services are designed to eliminate the stress of moving high-value items, so artists and collectors can focus on their passion without worrying about logistics.”Key Features of the Fast-Track Services:Custom Packing Materials: Protective packaging tailored to the specific needs of art and antiques.Insurance Coverage: Comprehensive options to ensure the safety of high-value items.Expert Handling: Trained professionals experienced in moving delicate and fragile pieces.Flexibility: Solutions for oversized items, climate-controlled storage, and special handling requirements.Simplify Your Next Art MovePerfect Moving & Storage invites NYC’s art community to experience the ease and reliability of its specialized moving services. Whether you’re relocating a personal collection, preparing for an exhibition, or moving a gallery, the company is committed to delivering unmatched care and expertise.For more information or to request a quote , visit www.perfectmoving.com or call 212-601-2721.About Perfect MovingPerfect Moving & Storage is a leading provider of moving and storage services in New York City and the tri-state area. Specializing in local and long-distance moves, full-service storage, and packing solutions, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and customer satisfaction. With over 40,000 successful moves and a perfect 5.0-star customer rating, Perfect Moving & Storage is the trusted choice for all relocation needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.