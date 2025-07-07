Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 08, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 08, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Allen Bluffton Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ashtabula Jefferson Emergency Rescue District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler City of Oxford

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clermont Jungle Jims Eastgate Economic Development Special Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District II - Jungle Jim's Eastgate/Carepointe

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Delaware Ashley Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Franklin Central Ohio Transit Authority

NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Central Ohio Transit Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Horizon Science Academy Primary

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Retirement System Schedules Ohio Public Employees Retirement System

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Hambden Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Cincinnati Achievement Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Loveland

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Community Improvement Corporation of Loveland

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government City of Madeira

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hancock Hancock County Combined General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Henry Liberty Center Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Jackson Franklin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Scioto Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Jefferson Toronto City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Knox County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Waterville Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Mahoning Boardman Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Marion Multi-County Correctional Center

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Perry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of Jerusalem

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Montgomery Shared Resource Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures North Dayton School of Discovery

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Emerson Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Rural Water Services Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Paulding Village of Haviland

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Emerald Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Preble College Corner Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ross Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Fostoria City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Attica Independent Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit MILLER HOLDINGS SUMMIT, INC. DBA SPRINGFIELD HOME

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Trumbull Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Niles City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Warren Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Franklin New Community Authority

4/17/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Deerfield Township Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Williams Maple Grove Union Cemetery District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit West Buffalo Joint Township Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wyandot Pitt Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.