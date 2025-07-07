Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 08, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 08, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Allen
|Bluffton Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula
|Jefferson Emergency Rescue District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|City of Oxford
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Jungle Jims Eastgate Economic Development Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District II - Jungle Jim's Eastgate/Carepointe
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Ashley Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Central Ohio Transit Authority
NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Central Ohio Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Horizon Science Academy Primary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Retirement System Schedules
|Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Hambden Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati Achievement Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Loveland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Loveland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Madeira
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Hancock County Combined General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Liberty Center Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Jackson
|Franklin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Scioto Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Jefferson
|Toronto City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Knox County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Waterville Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Boardman Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Multi-County Correctional Center
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of Jerusalem
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Shared Resource Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|North Dayton School of Discovery
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Emerson Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Rural Water Services Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Village of Haviland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Emerald Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|College Corner Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Fostoria City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Attica Independent Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|MILLER HOLDINGS SUMMIT, INC. DBA SPRINGFIELD HOME
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Trumbull
|Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Niles City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Franklin New Community Authority
4/17/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Deerfield Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Williams
|Maple Grove Union Cemetery District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|West Buffalo Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Wyandot
|Pitt Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
