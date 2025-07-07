Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 08, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 08, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Allen Bluffton Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Jefferson Emergency Rescue District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler City of Oxford
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clermont Jungle Jims Eastgate Economic Development Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District II - Jungle Jim's Eastgate/Carepointe
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Delaware Ashley Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Franklin Central Ohio Transit Authority
NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Central Ohio Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Horizon Science Academy Primary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Retirement System Schedules
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Hambden Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Cincinnati Achievement Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Loveland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Loveland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Madeira
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hancock Hancock County Combined General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Henry Liberty Center Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Jackson Franklin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Scioto Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Jefferson Toronto City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Knox County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Waterville Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Boardman Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Marion Multi-County Correctional Center
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of Jerusalem
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Shared Resource Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
North Dayton School of Discovery
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Emerson Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Rural Water Services Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Paulding Village of Haviland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Emerald Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Preble College Corner Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Ross Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Fostoria City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Attica Independent Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit MILLER HOLDINGS SUMMIT, INC. DBA SPRINGFIELD HOME
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Trumbull Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Niles City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Warren Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin New Community Authority
4/17/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Deerfield Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Williams Maple Grove Union Cemetery District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
West Buffalo Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Wyandot Pitt Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures

