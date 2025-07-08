Increase in K-Beauty Tourism Spurs Demand for Medical-Grade PDRN Skincare Products in Korean Pharmacies

A model showcases Rejuveon PDRN Cream, powered by medical-grade PDRN and exosome technology for advanced at-home skin regeneration

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Korea continues to attract global visitors with its diverse cultural offerings, including a growing interest in K-beauty skincare products. In recent years, an increasing number of tourists have been visiting Korean pharmacies to purchase medical-grade skincare items that are not widely available overseas.Among these products, Rejuveon PDRN Cream has drawn attention for its inclusion of 99.99% medical-grade Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), a DNA-derived compound commonly used in clinical dermatology for skin regeneration and recovery. The cream is designed to support skin elasticity, reduce redness, and promote collagen production, with a formulation intended for regular daily use.Dr. Park, a licensed pharmacist specializing in skin regeneration at Incheon International Airport, noted, “The PDRN used in this product is of clinical quality. Many international travelers have expressed positive feedback regarding skin improvement after using the cream during their stay.”In addition to PDRN-based products, Korean pharmacies also offer items such as Melatoning Cream, which contains hydroquinone for addressing pigmentation concerns, and Q-Lip Lip Cream, formulated for lip hydration and care, both of which are sought after by visitors.Social media platforms reflect this trend, as users share their experiences with these products, contributing to the growing awareness of Korean medical-grade skincare among global consumers.As K-beauty increasingly integrates scientific research and clinical ingredients into consumer products, the demand for such specialized formulations in Korean pharmacies appears to be a notable aspect of the country's beauty tourism sector.

