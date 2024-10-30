Walmart de México y Centroamérica and Quorso collaborate to deploy new technology at stores in Mexico

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorso announces today that Walmart de México y Centroamérica, the largest retailer in Latin America, is deploying Quorso’s Co-Pilot across its 2,850 Bodega Aurrera and Walmart Supercenter stores.Quorso’s technology will be used to empower Walmart’s “tech-powered, people-led” strategy by digitizing and simplifying activities. “Walmart de México y Centroamérica uses technology to simplify our associates' work and to improve the customer experience. Quorso is a valuable partner in our desire for continuous improvement,” said Portfolio Manager Leonardo Golfin.“Walmart de México y Centroamérica has a reputation as one of the best operators globally,” said Quorso CEO Julian Mills. “We are delighted to partner with them and help them to implement our new technology across their store network.”About QuorsoQuorso’s Co-Pilot for Retail Leaders transforms overwhelming store data into personalized, high-impact actions for every Field Leader, every day. Intelligent workflows assist them in taking effective actions, measuring impact, and automatically surfacing crowdsourced business insights to central teams. Quorso aligns every level of store operations in a single tool and creates a truly connected enterprise.World-leading retailers across over 50,000 stores trust Quorso to drive strategic KPIs, improve productivity, and simplify operations across hundreds of use cases.

