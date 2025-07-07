Bark Busters Greater Los Angeles Named Best Dog Trainers in Pasadena, CA by Blackbird News

Bark Busters (Greater Los Angeles) dog training team

Bark Busters Greater LA named #1 dog trainers in Pasadena by Blackbird News for their proven, humane, in-home training methods.

We are absolutely thrilled and honored to be recognized as the best dog trainers in Pasadena by Blackbird News.” — Christen Hagan, Co-Owner of Bark Busters Greater LA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bark Busters Greater LA has been named the #1 dog trainers in Pasadena, California , by Blackbird News in their recent feature, "5 Best Dog Trainers in Pasadena, California: A Guide to Transforming Your Pup's Behavior."This accolade highlights Bark Busters Greater LA’s dedication to providing personalized, in-home dog training that addresses a wide range of behavioral challenges. From basic obedience to complex issues like aggression and separation anxiety, their proven, dog-friendly methods focus on natural canine communication, empowering owners to build trust and respect with their pets.The team at Bark Busters Greater LA, led by certified trainers Christen Hagan and Kevin Hagan, is known for their compassionate and results-driven approach. By working directly in the home environment, they eliminate distractions and address issues where they occur, ensuring faster, longer-lasting results."We are absolutely thrilled and honored to be recognized as the best dog trainers in Pasadena by Blackbird News," said Christen Hagan, co-owner of Bark Busters Greater LA. "This acknowledgment is a testament to our passion for helping families and their dogs build stronger, happier relationships. Seeing the transformation in both pets and their owners is what drives us every day, and we’re excited to continue making a positive impact in our community."Blackbird News praised Bark Busters for their innovative techniques and commitment to helping families create harmonious relationships with their dogs. Their training methods, which avoid treats and harsh punishments, focus on using body language and voice tones to communicate effectively with dogs.Bark Busters Greater LA has been transforming the lives of dogs and their owners for over 30 years. Their unique approach not only resolves behavioral issues but also strengthens the bond between pets and their families.For more information about Bark Busters Greater LA and their services, visit BarkBusters.com or call 310-953-9694.About Bark Busters Greater LABark Busters Greater LA is a leading dog training service in the Los Angeles area, specializing in in-home training tailored to each dog's unique personality and needs. With over 30 years of proven results, they empower dog owners to communicate effectively with their pets, fostering lasting behavioral change and a peaceful home environment.

