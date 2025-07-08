DragoonITCN and Alta Data Technologies Team to Deliver Novel MIL-STD-1553 Avionics Network Diagnostics

DragoonITCN’s new CORVUS-400, a next-generation bus characterization and integrity toolset Alta Solutions Provider - Top 10 in Industry for MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC DragoonITCN Product Bundle That Includes Alta's Advanced 1553 Interface Products

DragoonITCN’s Corvus Product Increases Aircraft Readiness Through Intelligent Maintenance Tools

We chose Alta as our technology partner due to their on-time delivery, engineering support and exceptional robustness.” — Tim Myers, Sales Manager

RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Data Technologies (Alta), a leader in avionics interface cards, and DragoonITCN, an innovator in avionics test solutions, have combined talents to enhance flightline diagnostics. DragoonITCN’s new CORVUS-400, a next-generation bus characterization and integrity toolset, integrates Alta’s MIL-STD- 1553 interface technology to deliver unparalleled performance in a hand-held package.The CORVUS-400 is specifically designed to reduce the time engineers and maintainers spend troubleshooting avionics interface bus networks and wire harness assemblies. This Tester provides a repeatable, accurate, and technician-friendly solution for MIL-STD-1553 bus analysis. CORVUS aids in the diagnosis of faults impacting bus protocol and provides VNA cable integrity checks, directly addressing the need for faster, more reliable diagnostics in the field.The CORVUS-400 offers a suite of advanced functionality that benefits Alta's hardware. Maintainers can perform “Bus Monitor” to monitor the health of a powered avionics system, assessing message quality, bus loading, and terminal response. The Cable Integrity function enables complete VNA characterization of the bus physical wiring in addition to the RF cable and antennas. The Wire Mapping capability can rapidly verify pin-to-pin connections. For STUB and Coupler diagnostics, the ancillary D-CORVUS Plus Option consists of transmit and receive modules that can quickly assess the insertion loss and polarity issues. Finally, a Power pack for austere environments and a VEGAS data diode to prohibit cyber intrusion round out the CORVUS-400 kit.CORVUS-400’s primary use case is an Active 1553 Bus Monitor, which aids in capturing intermittent faults that impact the operational readiness of the weapon system. This capability is crucial for identifying intermittent failures that can compromise mission success.“With the CORVUS-400, our goal was to create the definitive hand-held tool for avionics network health. To achieve this, we needed an internal 1553 interface with unmatched performance and reliability," states Tim Myers, Sales Manager of DragoonITCN. "We chose Alta as our technology partner due to their on-time delivery, engineering support and exceptional robustness. This ensures our customers receive the most accurate and dependable diagnostic results, which is critical.”"We are proud that our 1553 interface technology was selected to be the engine inside an advanced, portable tool like the CORVUS-400," says Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta. "DragoonITCN is changing the game for flightline operations, and our hardware provides the dependable, high-fidelity connection to the bus that is essential for their sophisticated diagnostics to deliver precise results in demanding field environments."About DragoonITCNDragoonITCN is committed to providing useful and cost-effective test equipment and tools for the design, integration, and maintenance of complex embedded systems. The company designs and manufactures specialized, innovative testing products, including the new CORVUS-400 and the C-STAT Firing Pulse Interval Test Set for Countermeasures Dispensing Systems. These solutions are targeted to support Military embedded system developers, end-users, and maintainers. DragoonITCN operates under a comprehensive Quality Management System, complying with ISO 9001:2015 to meet the stringent requirements of government and customer contracts. For more information, visit www.dragoonitcn.com About Alta Data TechnologiesAlta is an industry-leading MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts, real-time Ethernet converters, and USB and Thunderbolt™ appliances. Interface cards include boards for PCI Express, PMC, XMC, VPX, MOSA , VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, and Mini PCI Express. Alta software includes AltaView 1553 analyzer with signal capture and real-time data analysis, and AltaRTVal, the industry’s leading SAE AS4111 protocol test package for 1553 systems. Learn more at www.altadt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.