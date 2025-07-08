Alicia Lyttle Declares 'Google Is Dead' in Viral Vault Empowers Podcast With Brandi Harvey

Entrepreneur Alicia Lyttle delivers bold insights on AI's future, career disruption, and the must-use tools reshaping how we work.

Small teams can now compete with big corporations. All it takes is strategy, the right tools, and a little AI.” — Alicia Lyttle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 3, 2025, acclaimed AI strategist and entrepreneur Alicia Lyttle appeared on the Vault Empowers podcast with Brandi Harvey, delivering a no-holds-barred breakdown of artificial intelligence and its growing impact on everyday life, business, and careers.In a headline-making moment, Lyttle declared, "Google is dead," explaining that traditional search engines are being replaced by AI-powered platforms that transform how we access information. The statement has sparked online buzz and positioned the episode as a must-listen in tech and entrepreneurial circles.Throughout the conversation, Lyttle emphasized that "AI won’t take your job. But the person who knows how to use AI will." She provided listeners with actionable insights on building an "AI portfolio," using automation to scale businesses, and leveraging three AI tools to get started today.“Small teams can now compete with big corporations,” said Lyttle. “All it takes is strategy, the right tools, and a little AI.” She encouraged listeners to stop fearing the future and instead embrace AI as a tool for empowerment and equity.Lyttle highlighted that one of the greatest misconceptions about AI is that it's only for tech experts. “AI isn’t about coding,” she said. “It’s about thinking differently, spotting opportunities, and learning how to use tools that are already out there to amplify your genius.”She also shared the Top 3 AI Tools she believes everyone should start using —tools designed to streamline tasks, create content, and help entrepreneurs move faster and smarter. These tools, including Canva AI and HeyGen , are reshaping how small businesses, nonprofits, and solopreneurs operate.The episode resonated strongly with listeners, particularly those feeling overwhelmed by rapid technological change. One YouTube commenter wrote: "This is the talk I didn’t know I needed. I was rejecting AI, but now I see it’s a necessity." Another shared how they immediately used Alicia’s insights to support marketing for a multicultural art exhibition, creating AI-powered materials that wowed stakeholders.Brandi Harvey, known for amplifying transformational voices, praised Alicia's clarity and impact: “Alicia makes AI accessible, and that’s powerful.” The episode aligns with Harvey’s mission to inspire self-discovery and elevate purpose-driven action through storytelling.Social media feedback from the episode has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Alicia for simplifying complex concepts and making AI feel approachable and exciting. Certified graduates of her AI Consultant training program chimed in to share how her teaching has transformed their businesses, boosted their confidence, and opened new doors.About Alicia LyttleAlicia Lyttle is a globally recognized tech entrepreneur, educator, and CEO of AI InnoVision . With over 25 years of experience in digital strategy, she is a leading voice in AI education and business transformation. She is also co-founder of the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC). http://www.alicialyttle.com About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision is a pioneering AI consultancy and education firm empowering individuals and organizations through strategic AI training. The company specializes in helping professionals future-proof their skills and businesses by embracing AI solutions. Through live events, hands-on training, and global certification programs, AI InnoVision is creating a new generation of AI-literate leaders. http://www.aiinnovision.com About Vault EmpowersVault Empowers Talks, hosted by Brandi Harvey (@iambrandiharvey), is a dynamic podcast series that dives deep into the journeys and insights of change-makers, thought leaders, and disruptors. New episodes drop every Thursday at 10 a.m. EST on YouTube, offering weekly inspiration and practical wisdom for audiences ready to unlock their full potential.

Alicia Lyttle: AI replacing Google, building your AI portfolio and will AI take your job?

