Marketing to AI - Guide With 10 Tactics

Orange Marketing Releases New Guide to Help B2B Marketers and Nonprofits Get Noticed by AI—Not Just Search Engines

Buyers aren’t starting with Google anymore. They’re asking ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini. If your content doesn’t speak to AI, it won’t make it to your audience.” — Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO, Orange Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing, a HubSpot Diamond Partner agency specializing in B2B and nonprofit growth strategies, today announced the launch of a new ebook, Marketing to AI: Your New Audience – 10 Tactics to Influence Algorithms and Connect With People. The guide delivers a strong message to marketers and nonprofits: the old way of SEO is over—and AI is your new gatekeeper.The guide walks readers through 10 detailed, actionable strategies to ensure their brand is seen, interpreted correctly, and surfaced by AI-powered tools. From technical SEO fine-tuned for AI crawlers to strategic metadata use, consistent brand reinforcement, and knowledge block formatting, Marketing to AI offers a new blueprint for discoverability.“Buyers aren’t starting with Google anymore. They’re asking ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini,” said Rebecca Gonzalez, Founding Partner and CEO at Orange Marketing. “If your content doesn’t speak to AI, it won’t make it to your audience. Period. This ebook shows marketers how to fix that.”Highlights of the guide include:• Why you must treat AI like your target reader• How to create structured, authoritative content AI recognizes as credible• Where and how to distribute content to get into AI training datasets• Tips for using schema, metadata, and even phonetic spelling to support AI comprehension• How to measure traffic and visibility from AI tools—and optimize accordingly“AI is now the default research and recommendation layer,” said Gonzalez. “And too many brands are invisible there because they’re still stuck thinking like it’s 2015 SEO. This guide changes that.”The ebook is available now for free on Orange Marketing's website About Orange Marketing:Orange Marketing helps B2B companies and nonprofits succeed with HubSpot by offering implementation, optimization, and operational support across all Hubs: Sales, Marketing, Service (Help Desk), and CMS (Website).Recognized for excellence with 125+ five-star reviews, Orange is a WBENC-certified women-owned business, specializing in everything from email marketing and CRM migrations to SEO, paid media, customer success systems, and content strategy.For more information about Orange Marketing please visit www.OrangeMarketing.com or contact OrangeMarketing

