MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Navy Yard Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance to identify and locate a suspect involved in a shooting in Southeast.
At approximately 8:19 p.m., on Friday, July 4, 2025, First District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Half Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, a 15-year-old juvenile male, was located conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25100649
