MPD Makes Arrest in Burglary Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in burglary offenses that occurred at construction sites.
- Between Friday, June 20, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m. and Monday, June 23, 2025, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered a construction site and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 25093877
- On Friday, July 4, 2025, at approximately 1:25 p.m., the suspect entered a construction site in the 1000 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. The suspect took property and was attempting to leave the scene when they were apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 25100432
On Friday, July 4, 2025, 49-year-old Gregory Greene, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary Two.
