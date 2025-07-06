MPD Makes Arrest in Burglary Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in burglary offenses that occurred at construction sites.

Between Friday, June 20, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m. and Monday, June 23, 2025, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered a construction site and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 25093877

On Friday, July 4, 2025, at approximately 1:25 p.m., the suspect entered a construction site in the 1000 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. The suspect took property and was attempting to leave the scene when they were apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 25100432

On Friday, July 4, 2025, 49-year-old Gregory Greene, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary Two.

