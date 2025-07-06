MPD Investigating Eckington Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Eckington neighborhood of Northeast.

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 11:03 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 100 block of T Street, Northeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

A short time later, an adult male arrived an area hospital conscious and breathing with a gunshot wound. Detectives determined the adult male was also injured during the shooting on T Street, Northeast. The adult male victim is being treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Zarie Williams, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25101391