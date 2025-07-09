Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Brooklyn, New York

Fintech Investment Banker Invests In Award-Winning Franchise

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded into New York City, signing a Brooklyn-based investment banker with fintech expertise as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneur Emily Jachimiak chose a Payroll Vault franchise because it allowed her to leverage her financial expertise to support small businesses more directly. Investing in a franchise enabled her to move into entrepreneurship with the support of a proven model, while retaining the freedom to build deep, local relationships.“I chose Payroll Vault because it aligned perfectly with my values—providing personalized, high-quality service and helping business owners regain time and peace of mind,” Jachimiak said. “The franchise model offered the tools, technology, and compliance infrastructure I needed to hit the ground running, while giving me the ability to focus on what I do best: partnering with clients and solving financial challenges with ease and clarity.”Payroll Vault offers franchisees fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly and yearly transactions. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs.“The Payroll Vault model fills a vital need for small and medium businesses, offering a boutique-style experience where franchisees use their expertise in financial services to help the business community at large,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees realize their vision, creating long-term, sustainable success through award-winning technology, insightful training and effective marketing support.”Jachimiak said there were several reasons why she chose Payroll Vault.“What stood out to me most about Payroll Vault was its commitment to personalized service,” she said. “In an industry often dominated by impersonal, one-size-fits-all providers, Payroll Vault offers something truly different—human connection, local expertise, and hands-on support. As someone who values both financial precision and relationship-building, that really resonated with me.“I was also drawn to the company’s strong foundation in compliance, its ability to evolve with changing regulations and deep expertise in payroll processing. Payroll Vault gives me the tools to help clients stay ahead of HR and tax requirements while providing a flexible, boutique-level experience that empowers business owners to feel confident and cared for.”The award-winning franchise delivers several benefits to franchisees to support sustainable success:Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The franchise’s business model, which provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation and payroll funding.Payroll Services provide franchise owners with a wealth of knowledge to support their success. Franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.Franchisees also receive in-depth sales training support to ensure they are up and running within 90 days. The three-day owners training program kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.“Within the five boroughs of New York City, there is an incredibly vibrant and diverse SMB (small and medium-sized businesses) community filled with passionate, hardworking entrepreneurs who are the heart of New York City’s economy,” Jachimiak said. “It is this unique diversity that drew me to NYC 15 years ago. Thus, I want to serve these businesses that have made my home so special to ensure continued success for many years to come.”If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Emily, you can reach her via email at emily.jachimiak@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

