Fatal Crash I-80 WB MM 110

On July 6, 2025, at approximately 0920 hours, a semi-truck and trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 near mile marker 110. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the left and went into the center median. The vehicle rolled over onto its passenger side and made contact with the center cable barrier. There were two occupants inside, and both were extricated by medical personnel. The driver was transported to an area hospital by helicopter, and the passenger was transported to an area hospital by

ambulance. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

