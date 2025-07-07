THE KNOCK, Valiant Eagle Inc(OTC:PSRU)’s Film, RETURNS: LOST PANDEMIC HORROR SET TO PREMIERE WITH VIRAL CHALLENGE REBOOT

From Pandemic Isolation to Paranormal Terror: The Knock Finally Drops in 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years in post-production limbo, The Knock—a haunting psychological horror film born during pandemic isolation—is finally set to release in 2025. Delayed due to lockdown restrictions and production obstacles, the film is now being reintroduced to audiences with a new marketing twist: the revival of its eerie real-world counterpart, The Knock Knock Challenge.

Originally developed during the height of the pandemic, The Knock follows a rising game streamer who attempts a viral ritual at 3:00 AM—only to unleash a terrifying force that begins to haunt her in real life. The film blends screenlife storytelling with old-school psychological dread, tapping into themes of digital obsession, isolation, and supernatural intrusion.

“The Knock was always ahead of its time,” said Dr. Xavier Mitchell, Producer and CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc. “We started this project when people were locked indoors, disconnected, and glued to their screens. Now, we’re unleashing it exactly when the world is ready to reflect on that era—with fear, curiosity, and a bit of paranoia.”

To build momentum ahead of the official release, Providence Film Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc. subsidiary, is relaunching #TheKnockChallenge, inviting fans and creators to perform the same viral ritual featured in the film. The most chilling videos will be featured on official platforms—and may even inspire scenes in the planned sequel.

The film was edited and completed by award-winning post producer Flavio of Eterno VFX. With a blend of modern streamer culture and supernatural horror, The Knock is positioned to captivate fans of Host, The Ring, and Unfriended.

A teaser trailer drops this week, followed by the film’s first public premiere event in fall/winter 2025.

