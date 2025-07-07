IB Students Across Canada Receive Their Results

International Baccalaureate Organization Olli-Pekka Heinonen - Director General, International Baccalaureate Organization

More than 13,168 IB Students in Canada and 202,103 Worldwide Received Their Diploma Program (DP) and Career-Related Program (CP) Exam Results

IB graduates leave not only with knowledge, but also with the perspective and purpose to lead, serve, and shape a better world. We are proud of who they are and the impact they’re already making” — Olli-Pekka Heinonen

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 202,103 students worldwide received their Diploma Program (DP) and Career-related Program (CP) results from the May 2025 examination session. This marks a 4.8% increase in the number of students receiving DP and CP results.The IB celebrates the achievements of all students who have reached this important milestone. Over the course of the two-year DP and CP journey, they have developed the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to thrive in a changing world and contribute meaningfully to their communities.Today’s IB graduates join a community of more than 2.7 million lifelong learners across 157 countries worldwide where the DP and CP are offered. The global average DP score for the May 2025 session is 30.58 points.Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate, congratulated all the Diploma Program and Career-related Program students on reaching this important achievement.“I’m inspired by the dedication, resilience, and compassion shown by IB students during such a complex time in the world. As IB graduates move forward—into higher education, careers, or service to their communities—they carry with them the competencies, values, and global mindset needed to thrive and make a meaningful difference.IB graduates leave not only with knowledge, but also with the perspective and purpose to lead, serve, and shape a better world. We are proud of who they are and the impact they’re already making.”The Diploma Program (DP) offers students a globally respected, transformative education that prepares them for university and beyond. Its balanced, inquiry-based curriculum fosters academic achievement, critical thinking, language development, and personal growth. Offered in over 180 IB World Schools across Canada, the DP aligns with local education systems while nurturing global perspectives and ethical leadership.A Canadian university outcomes (2022) study found that DP graduates at the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia had stronger postsecondary outcomes than French Immersion graduates and graduates with traditional high school diplomas. These included higher university grades, lower dropout rates, and a greater likelihood of enrolling in science and engineering programs.Additionally, a series of DP curriculum alignment studies (2023) demonstrated that DP courses meet or exceed standards in Ontario (Canada), Finland, South Korea, France, the Unites States, Spain, Singapore, Australia (Victoria), Brazil and Mexico. The studies confirmed that the DP offers world-class courses, strong academic depth and breadth, and adaptability across education systems.The Career-related Program (CP) offers students a unique blend of academic study and real-world career experience, helping them develop lifelong skills like confidence, responsibility, and purpose. In the United States, a study of postsecondary outcomes of CP graduates (2024) 72% enrolled in college immediately after high school, compared to 64% nationally. Additionally, 81% persisted in college, versus 72% of US students, and CP graduates had notably higher six-year graduation rates than US students nationally (77% compared to 68%). These findings demonstrate the program’s success in preparing students for higher education.For the May 2025 examination session, DP and CP students completed all assessment components for each subject and the IB awarded grades using all components, coursework and examinations.The IB will be publishing an interim statistical bulletin in the next few weeks.For more information on how to access results visit our “Getting Results” page ####About the IBFounded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programs to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary, cultural and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 5,900 schools across 160 countries. To find out more, please visit www.ibo.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.