Water 4 Mercy Founder Nermine Rubin to Speak at FORUM NATURA 2026 Hosted by Parte Guelfa

Presentation to Be Included in Proceedings Delivered to Delegates at COP31 in Antalya

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water 4 Mercy, Inc. , a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating thirst, hunger, and poverty across Africa, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Nermine Rubin, has been officially invited to serve as a featured speaker at the 2026 edition of FORUM NATURA, an international conference focused on environmental protection and sustainability.The invitation, issued by the Archconfraternity of Parte Guelfa and the Diocese of Pistoia, confirms that Rubin is invited to present on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the historic San Giovanni Fuorcivitas in Pistoia.Her contribution at the event will be included in the official conference proceedings that Parte Guelfa will present to global delegates at the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP31, to be held in Antalya.Rubin’s presentation will highlight Water 4 Mercy’s innovative model combining solar-powered water systems, regenerative agriculture, and community-led development to transform remote villages. The organization’s work demonstrates how sustainable infrastructure can simultaneously improve public health, increase food security, empower local economies, and restore dignity for underserved populations.The framework she will present, “Water Is Climate Security: A Scalable Systems Model for Global Resilience,” addresses one of the most urgent challenges in climate policy, specifically the intersection of water scarcity, food insecurity, and economic instability. With more than 2.2 billion people lacking safely managed drinking water and agricultural systems increasingly strained by erratic rainfall and soil degradation, Water 4 Mercy’s integrated model positions water stewardship as the foundation of climate adaptation.Rather than treating water access, agriculture, and education as separate interventions, Water 4 Mercy’s Africa-based model interlinks water infrastructure, precision drip irrigation, agricultural fertigation for nutrient-dense crop production, and market-driven value chains within a unified operational system. Education and hands-on knowledge transfer ensure that local communities operate the systems and innovate and scale them for future generations.“This invitation reflects the growing recognition that lasting environmental solutions must also address human survival and opportunity,” said Rubin. “When communities gain access to clean water and sustainable farming, they flourish. Sharing these solutions on a global stage opens new doors to partnerships that can expand this life-changing work to even more villages.“Climate conversations too often focus only on emissions, but for billions of people, the frontline of climate change is water,” Rubin said. “If we secure water, we secure food. If we secure food, we secure economic stability. Water is climate security.”Demonstrated outcomes from Water 4 Mercy’s projects include significant water-use reductions through solar-powered systems and drip irrigation, substantial increases in crop yields and nutritional content, and measurable gains in household income and regional market participation. Designed for replication and climate finance readiness, the model replaces dependency-based aid with durable infrastructure, technology transfer, and local capacity building.“As global leaders prepare for COP31 in Antalya, the world needs models that are measurable, replicable, and finance-ready,” Rubin continued. “We are showing that climate adaptation can produce immediate economic returns while protecting natural resources for the next generation.”Rubin was knighted as a Lady in 2024 in the historic order of Parte Guelfa, a knighthood dedicated to preserving the world and advancing environmental stewardship. The order, established in 1266 by the Knights of Florence with approval from Pope Clement IV and later entrusted with environmental protection responsibilities by Cosimo I de' Medici, is now a global community of distinguished leaders in sustainability and humanitarian service. It also holds consultative status with the United Nations.Water 4 Mercy’s approach integrates engineering, training, and local ownership to ensure long-term success. Solar wells eliminate the need for diesel fuel and reduce environmental impact, while drip-irrigation farms allow families to grow crops year-round despite drought conditions. These systems create stable food supplies, generate income, and free children from hours spent collecting unsafe water so they can attend school.Participation in FORUM NATURA will amplify these results internationally, providing opportunities for collaboration with environmental leaders, policymakers, and philanthropic partners committed to sustainable development.“Our mission has always been about more than delivering water,” Rubin added. “It is about restoring hope, dignity, and self-reliance. Presenting our work to global leaders is a powerful step toward bringing clean water and sustainable agriculture to every community that still waits for it.”“When a mother no longer walks miles for water, when crops grow despite drought, and when children are in school instead of hauling buckets, that is climate resilience in action,” Rubin said.Water 4 Mercy, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity (EIN: 83-1742012) committed to upholding human dignity by eradicating thirst, hunger, and poverty in Africa. Through a holistic approach integrating clean water access, agricultural innovation, and community empowerment, Water 4 Mercy fosters health, education, and economic growth, creating ripple effects that transform lives and secure futures. To donate or learn more, please visit https://www.water4mercy.org ###For more information or to schedule an interview with Nermine Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

